Ram 1500 electric, Dodge muscle car coming in 2024





Get ready for an electric Ram 1500. Stellantis announced Thursday that it will begin production of a battery-electric version of its popular pickup, one of its most profitable and important vehicles, in 2024. Ram brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. has vowed that the “smashing” pickup will outperform the brand’s competitors, the electric versions of the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado. But 2024 is also the year when the company plans to electrify its American muscle cars. Yes, Dodge, the brand that distributes hemis and horses like Halloween candy, is going electric with “the world’s first full-battery electric muscle car.” A hint of what this car might look like briefly previewed onscreen during a webcast, with a small red triangular symbol in the center of the grille. The CEO of the Dodge brand, Tim Kuniskis, tried to bring some nuance, pledging that Dodge does not sell “electric cars”, it would sell “American muscle” because its customers, a strong dose of millennials with purchasing power buy an experience, not a technology. Performance considerations, he said, were forcing the problem. “Our engineers are reaching a practical limit of what we can get from internal combustion innovation. They know, we know, that electric motors can give us more, and whether we know of a technology that can give an advantage to our customers, we have an obligation to accept it, ”Kuniskis said. The Ram and Dodge announcements, along with some news on Jeep’s plans for an autonomous all-terrain mode and an electric Grand Cherokee, came on Thursday as the company, formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and of the manufacturer Peugeot PSA Group, deployed its electrification strategy. The company promises $ 35 billion (€ 30 billion) in related investments through 2025 and four flexible platforms of battery-electric vehicles that can handle 300 to 500 miles per charge. The company said it was targeting more than 70% of its sales in Europe and 40% of its sales in the United States to be low-emission vehicles by 2030. After:Ram propels Stellantis to big second quarter sales leap After:Dodge fans have their eyes on a mystery project in Italy; Could it be a Hornet? After:Fastest Cars Star Takes Hellcat Challenge for Roadkill Nights In particular, Ralph Gilles, the company’s design manager, has put forward eight new vehicles within three to five years, including a long-range luxury sedan, an “all-conqueror” muscle car, “heart-of-the-market SUV A “high-performance” Jeep and mid-size truck, which would fill a segment of the truck market the company once led with its Dakota pickup, but then left it to competitors such as Toyota. While the Stellantis brands Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Opel and Fiat offered presentations on their plans, Chrysler and Maserati were among the brands that did not get individual presentation slots. For fans of Chrysler, which still does not have a permanent brand CEO, this should continue to worry about the brand’s long-term future, although Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has pledged to donate. to each of the company’s 14 brands a decade to prove themselves. and some analysts have suggested that new Chrysler products may be on the horizon. As part of its reveal strategy, the company also announced new currencies for its brands. Here are just a few: Jeep Liberty zero emissions

Ram Built to serve a sustainable planet

Dodge Tear up the streets … not the planet

Jeep Liberty zero emissions

Ram Built to serve a sustainable planet

Dodge Tear up the streets … not the planet

Chrysler Clean technology for a new generation of families The presentation, which began at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, did not appear to have a dramatic impact on the company's share price. Stellantis stock was down around 3% to $ 19.02 shortly before 11:30 a.m.

