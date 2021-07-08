Business
Stellantis to invest $ 35.5 billion in electric vehicles and new technologies by 2025
The logo of Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker to begin trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and manufacturer Peugeot PSA complete their merger, can be seen at the main entrance of the FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy , January 18, 2021.
Massimo Pinca | Reuters
Stellantis, the automaker merged between Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Groupe plans to invest at least $ 35.5 billion (€ 30 billion) in electric vehicles and supporting technologies until 2025.
The world’s fourth-largest automaker announced its plans Thursday at an electrification strategy event. Stellantis joins automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford Motor in announcing tens of billions of dollars in investments in electric vehicles.
The company said it plans to have 55 electrified vehicles in the United States and Europe by 2025. This includes 40 all-electric models and 15 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. This is a different strategy from that of other automakers such as GM who have announced their intention to eventually offer all-electric vehicles.
Specifically, for the United States, Stellantis said it will offer a Dodge electric muscle car by 2024 and that Jeep will offer an all-electric SUV in every vehicle segment by 2025. The company also plans to launch a Ram’s full-size electric pickup by 2024, which would put it at least two years behind its American rivals Ford and GM.
Stellantis shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell about 3.5% in early trading Thursday morning to less than $ 19 a share. The company’s market capitalization is approximately $ 30 billion.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the company was in “full execution mode” regarding its plans for the electrification of vehicles. He said Stellantis expects more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the United States to be EVs or PHEVs, which combine electrical systems with internal combustion engines.
“Our electrification journey is possibly the most important brick to lay as we begin to reveal the future of Stellantis,” Tavares said at the event.
Company executives said they are working on new electric vehicle platforms as well as technologies to increase vehicle life, such as live or remote updates, as well as technologies internal related to electric vehicles.
The company said it plans to have five battery production facilities, which it calls gigafactories, by 2030.
Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer said the company plans to have double-digit adjusted profit margins by around 2026.
Stellantis has 14 brands including Jeep, Ram, Opel, Fiat, Peugeot and Maserati. During the event, it highlighted the electrical projects of several of its brands. It was formed by a $ 52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Groupe in January.
