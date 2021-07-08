Instacart entrusts Simo with the director of the Facebook application as CEO





Facebook’s Fiji Simo talks about the Facebook Dating app at Facebook Inc’s annual F8 Developer Conference in San Jose, California, United States, April 30, 2019. REUTERS / Stephen Lam / File Photo

July 8 (Reuters) – Instacart on Thursday appointed Facebook App Inc (FB.O) chief Fiji Simo as chief executive officer, adding great tech expertise ahead of an expected IPO by the U.S. delivery company. grocery. Simo, of French origin, will replace co-founder Apoorva Mehta, who will assume the role of executive chairman and will always be involved in day-to-day activities, Instacart said. Simo’s successor at Facebook will be his vice president of engineering, Tom Alison, who has worked for the social media giant for more than a decade, a Facebook spokesperson said. Alison will be the fourth person to run the main Facebook app in as many years. Simo’s appointment to Instacart comes at a pivotal time for the nine-year-old start-up, as expectations rise for its public debut after a year in which its business has quadrupled due to soaring purchases of online grocery shopping triggered by the pandemic. “We are here to build a long-term business over the next few decades,” Simo, who takes the helm early next month, told Reuters. “The Facebook IPO was just a moment in time and what happened next was really what mattered, which brings a lot of value to people and that’s really what it is about. I will concentrate. “ Reuters reported in March that Instacart was planning to go public through direct listing, just days after a funding round valuing the company at $ 39 billion. Read more Mehta declined to comment on the route the company plans to go public, but said one of the main reasons for choosing Simo was his experience at Facebook during the social media giant’s transition to a public company in 2012. “I am excited about Fiji’s experience as a public procurement executive in a company that has seen such growth,” he said. Simo will remain on Facebook until the end of July, the social media company said. “We are grateful for Fiji’s incredible leadership over the past decade and wish him all the best in his next endeavor,” Facebook spokesman Tom Williams said in an emailed statement. Simo said she plans to use her experience to grow Instacart’s advertising business, with the goal of increasing revenue for consumer goods companies promoting their products on her app. The focus on other revenue streams comes as Instacart faces new challenges, including a likely slowdown in delivery demand as people return to stores. Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Uday Sampath Kumar; Editing by Aditya Soni and Dan Grebler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

