Forget a Bear Market – These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Go Bullish





the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) remained under pressure Thursday morning, responding negatively to new concerns about the sustainability of the economic recovery. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down 1.3%, abandoning its gains for the month. Yet even though many investors seemed fearful about the Nasdaq’s future prospects, a few publicly traded stocks did rather well. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been in the spotlight lately with a promising drug candidate for the treatment of a terrible disease, while Golden Nugget online game (NASDAQ: GNOG) has largely remained under the radar in the gaming industry. Below, we’ll take a closer look at both companies to see what is moving their stocks today. Biogen sees a glass half full Biogen shares rose nearly 3% on Thursday morning. The move came despite what some might have thought was bad news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Last month, the FDA approved Biogen’s Aduhelm treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The approval came as a shock to many industry watchers, who were skeptical of Aduhelm’s ability to go beyond its demonstrated reduction in amyloid plaque buildup and provide favorable cognitive outcomes for patients. patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Today’s FDA movement seems to recognize this skepticism. Initially, the FDA approval did not place significant limits on patients who could use the drug. Now, however, the regulatory agency is adding wording to Aduhelm’s label to indicate that treatment should focus on patients with mild levels of cognitive impairment or dementia. Specifically, the new label states that there are no data on the safety or effectiveness of using the drug for patients with Alzheimer’s at other stages of the disease, either sooner or later. The fact that Biogen’s stock is on the rise despite the move seems to indicate some relief that the FDA has not reversed its previous position more completely. Nevertheless, many see alternative candidate treatments of Eli lilly (NYSE: LLY) and others as potentially having better prospects for lasting improvement for Alzheimer’s patients in the long term. A good bet? Elsewhere, shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming rose more than 7%. The new state-owned company won a vote of confidence from Wall Street. B. Riley analysts began their Golden Nugget Online coverage with a buy rating, and set a price target of $ 27 per share on the stock. Analysts believe Golden Nugget Online’s prospects for taking a leadership position in the rapidly evolving online gaming industry are strong, especially given the company’s existing market share in the gaming market in the global market. New Jersey. Additionally, B. Riley appreciates the fact that Golden Nugget Online offers an alternative to other companies that largely focus on the more competitive online sports betting market. Golden Nugget Online has just been made public at the end of December, following its merger with the ad hoc acquisition company Landcadia Holdings II. Since then, however, stocks have fallen sharply as investors faced a loss of confidence in the fundamental potential of the industry as a whole. With regular casinos opening their doors again, the prospects for online gambling are somewhat murky. Still, at least one Wall Street expert sees Golden Nugget Online finishing first even as a recovery sends more players back to physical establishments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

