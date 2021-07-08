Gold Pulls Back, But Maintains Nearly 3-Week Peak Amid US Recovery Concerns

Gold eased on Thursday as US Treasury yields edged up from their lows while Wall Street also recouped some losses, but a weaker dollar and concerns about a recovery in the US labor market grew. kept the bullion near a low three peak.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 1,799.18 an ounce at 2:12 p.m. ET. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $ 1,800.20.

The dollar index fell 0.3% and 10-year US Treasury yields languished near a more than four-month low, pushing gold to a June 17 high at 1,818.10 $ earlier in the session.

Lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding unproductive bullion.

But since then yields have risen slightly from lows and stocks have cut some losses, weighing on gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

But gold is expected to remain supported as a safe haven asset, especially given concerns about a recovery in the U.S. labor market and the Delta coronavirus variant, Streible added.

Unemployment claims in the United States edged up last week to 373,000, above the 350,000 claims predicted in a Reuters poll.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said recent economic readings suggest substantial progress needs to be made for the Fed to raise interest rates, which supports gold.

The US Federal Reserve’s minutes of the June 15-16 meeting showed that “various participants” believed that the conditions to reduce central bank asset purchases would “be met a little sooner than they are.” ‘had planned’.

The Fed’s surprise hawkish tilt in June caused gold to fall 7%.

Elsewhere, platinum fell 0.8% to $ 1,076.71 and palladium slipped 1.6% to $ 2,806.95 an ounce.

BofA Global Research expects demand for platinum to increase due to increased substitution of palladium and the role of platinum in the hydrogen economy.

“We see other benefits from here, especially as the recent disruption in the auto industry eases,” he said in a note.

Silver fell 0.8% to $ 25.92 an ounce.