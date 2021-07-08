Why Tesla Stock tripped on Thursday





What happened Actions of You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) The stock slipped 2% by 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday on the Nasdaq, both good and bad news for the electric vehicle maker. Let’s start with the good news: like Barron reports this morning that Tesla shipped 33,000 electric vehicles from its factory in China in June, the second highest number of deliveries of any electric vehicle maker (WORLD was No.1) and its total production in the country was 92,000 cars, or 30% of all Tesla cars sold worldwide in the second quarter. Since China only accounted for 21% of the company’s global sales last year, Tesla is expanding into the world’s largest electric car market – and that’s good news for the company. So what And yet the stock is down today. Why? Well, that brings us to the bad news, and it falls into two parts. First, in Germany, the Ministry of the Environment in the state of Brandenburg (where Tesla is building its German plant) has announced plans to fine Tesla for starting construction of the plant without permission. Second, as Reuters reported this morning, Panasonic – Tesla’s biggest partner in the production of batteries for its cars – has “sold all its shares in the American automaker”. Now what What does all of this mean for Tesla? According to Reuters, the German fine is an unknown amount, has yet to be officially imposed and Tesla is not commenting on it. Presumably, if the department’s fine was significant or had an effect on the business, Tesla would have face the question. The fact that all we have is a brief mention of the problem suggests that it is probably really a non-problem. The sale of Panasonic shares, on the other hand, is a little more worrying. On the one hand, Panasonic CEO Yuki Kusumi was quick to explain that his company selling its Tesla shares “has not damaged relations with Tesla.” On the contrary, Reuters reports that Panasonic sold its Tesla shares in an attempt to raise $ 3.6 billion in cash “to help pay for the acquisition of US supply chain software company Blue Yonder.” And yet the timing of the sale – apparently in the first quarter of 2021, when Tesla shares were selling at their all-time high valuation – suggests that Panasonic “sold at the top”, making the most of its investment in the automaker. As an investor with intimate knowledge of Tesla and how his business is doing, perhaps this should be of concern to investors. Especially since, as Panasonic continues to do business with Tesla – and even expands the two companies’ joint battery production in Nevada – Panasonic is also is looking to set up a battery production company in Norway to sell more batteries to Tesla’s competitors in Europe. All of this suggests that Panasonic believes the time may have come to start diversifying away from Tesla. And if so, maybe investors should understand.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service.

