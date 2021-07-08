FDA restricts recommended use of Biogen Alzheimer therapy after flood of criticism

Aduhelm will cost $ 56,000 per year for the average patient. A recent analysis by news site STAT found that if the 5.8 million Medicare-eligible adults with Alzheimer’s disease took the drug, it would cost the government $ 334.5 billion, or nearly half of the budget of the entire Ministry of Defense.

The FDA, which tried to justify approval of the drug even though its own expert advisory group advised against it, conceded Thursday its original language of use was confusing to some doctors and patients.

On hearing these concerns, the FDA said in an email to The Globe, the agency believes it was important to clarify the intention to the approved label for Aduhelm. The FDA has said it is appropriate to initiate treatment in patients with mild cognitive impairment or stages of mild dementia, as this is the population that participated in clinical trials.

Nonetheless, the agency still seemed to give doctors leeway to prescribe Aduhelm to a larger group of Alzheimer’s patients.

Some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment even if they go from mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia to later stages of the disease during treatment, the FDA said. As a result, the label still states that the drug is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and critic of high drug prices, said the FDA had wrongly bowed to pressure from advocates for patients with the disease Alzheimer’s disease by approving a drug he deemed ineffective. and potentially dangerous.

Now, he said, the FDA is trying to fix its image and show it has listened to critics, including insurers who have complained about Aduhelm’s cost and confused clinical trial results. But the agency failed to fix the problem because, he said, Biogen has never provided convincing scientific evidence that the drug works.

It all stinks from a scientific standpoint, Bach said. Now they can say: We have heard, we have heard, we have taken serious action, we have reduced the use of this drug. This gives them talking points without getting to the heart of the matter, which is that the drug shouldn’t have been marketed.

Some doctors who treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease are preparing to prescribe the drug to patients with mild symptoms, although several say the scientific evidence supporting its approval was inconclusive.

Dr Teresa Gomez-Isla and Dr Kirk Daffner, Alzheimer’s specialists at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Womens Hospital respectively, said on Thursday their hospitals could start prescribing Aduhelm as early as September to patients who may benefit from it. . But, they said, they considered FDA approval premature and would have preferred Biogen to conduct another late-stage clinical trial.

Supporters of the drug have applauded the FDA’s decision to restrict its use.

Dr Stephen Salloway, who oversees the neurology and Memory and Aging program at Butler Hospital in Providence, RI, one of the clinical trial sites, said Alzheimer’s experts have always recommended that Aduhelm be limited to patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Today’s announcement is a welcome label review, said Salloway, paid consultant for Biogen. He argues that the drug slowed cognitive decline in some patients with early symptoms. He said he treated 17 patients with Aduhelm called aducanumab during the trials and 10 did not deteriorate during treatment.

Alfred Sandrock Jr., head of research and development at Biogens, said in a company statement On Thursday, the company offered a label update to the FDA after discussions with prescribing physicians, drug regulators and patient advocates. Biogen said it wanted to clarify that there are no data on the safety or effectiveness of treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than those studied.

One of the most closely watched drugs in recent history, the drug from Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai is a monoclonal antibody made from immune cells of elderly people with non-existent or unusually slow cognitive decline. It is administered as monthly intravenous infusions.

Aduhelm has generated conflicting results in two late stage clinical trials. In one study, Biogen said that a high dose could delay cognitive decline by 22%, or about four months out of 18 months, an encouraging result. The other trial did not achieve its goal.

Critics also noted that the drug caused side effects in some patients, including swelling of the brain which usually did not result in severe symptoms.

Based on conflicting trial results and potential side effects, an FDA science advisory committee in November voted 10-0, with a voting panelist uncertain, that the agency should not approve the drug. But the FDA still approved it to the surprise of some experts, prompting three committee members to resign in protest.

Biogen is facing a backlash and congressional inquiries into the approval and price of the drug, which is expected to be a multi-billion dollar blockbuster.

A senior official with the Alzheimers Association, which enlisted celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson in a public campaign to persuade the FDA to approve it, called the price unacceptable. Democratic chairmen of two key House committees recently announced an investigation into the therapy and how the FDA approved it.

And last week, an influential drug price watch group in Boston backed its meteoric review of the drug, claiming it deserved an annual price tag of $ 3,000 and $ 8,400, or about a tenth of what Biogen predicts. to invoice. The watchdog group, officially called the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, cited the drugs’ modest benefits and potential side effects.

However, Biogen has defended the cost of the monoclonal antibody, saying other newer drugs using similar technology are much more expensive.

Biogen spokesperson Allison Parks noted that cancer immunotherapies like the Merck Keytruda blockbuster cost over $ 150,000 a year, and anti-inflammatory drugs like AbbVies bestseller Humira cost more than $ 150,000 a year. over $ 70,000 per year.

Aduhelm is the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease approved since 2003. The FDA cleared it under a less common fast-track approval path for drugs that meet a serious unmet need.

The FDA typically uses this approach when regulators are unsure of a drug’s clinical benefits and rely on another yardstick that suggests it would help patients. In this case, it was Aduhelm’s reduction of a sticky substance called amyloid that clumps together in plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. This reduction, says Biogen, is reasonably likely to predict that the drug will benefit these patients. Other experts say this has not been proven.

