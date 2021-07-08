Elizabeth Warren warns crypto scams continue to rise on exchanges, calls for SEC regulation

Washington lawmakers and regulators continue to beat the drums for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies, with the latest call from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the powerful Democrat on the United States Senate Banking Committee.

In a letter sent to Securities Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday, Warren wrote requesting information on the regulators’ authority to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges. She asked if the SEC has the appropriate authority to close existing loopholes in regulation that leave investors and consumers vulnerable to the dangers of this highly opaque market.

His letter follows Gensler’s comments in recent months expressing concern about the forums where Americans will buy and sell their bitcoin BTCUSD,

-4.65% ,

ether ETHUSD,

-8.67%

or other digital currencies. He told a House appropriations subcommittee in May that there were loopholes in cryptocurrency regulation, arguing that crypto exchanges would be his first priority to address those loopholes.

Read more: SEC Chairman Says Americans Need A Cop On The Ground To Protect Investors From Crypto Fraud

We have the SEC trying to protect against fraud in handling [in traditional stock exchanges,] Gensler said. This is not the case in the crypto world, and that is why it tries to bring similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

In June, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Dan Berkovitz, questioned whether decentralized peer-to-peer exchanges, also known as DeFi exchanges, are legal under U.S. law. He said users of DeFi exchanges do not enjoy the same protections against fraud and manipulation that traditional financial institutions provide and do not work to prevent fraud or money laundering.

Not only do I think unlicensed DeFi markets are a bad idea, but I also don’t see how they are legal, Berkovitz said. US law requires futures contracts to be traded on a designated contract market authorized and regulated by the CFTC.

See also: Crypto Congressman Warren Davidson Sees Momentum Building For Pro-Bitcoin Legislation

In his letter, Warren pointed out that as the volume of digital assets traded on these forums has grown exponentially in recent years, complaints about losses from bad actors have increased.

The damage to consumers from this under-regulated market is real and continues to proliferate in the absence of effective SEC regulations, she wrote. During the six-month period from October 2020 to March 2021, nearly 7,000 people reported losses [to the Federal Trade Commission] against cryptocurrency scams, resulting in a cumulative loss of $ 80 million. These figures, she added, represent a 12-fold increase in the number of reports and 1,000% more losses reported compared to the same period the previous year.

Read moreCrypto Market Threatens After China Cuts Bitcoin Crater

Warren noted that scams have increased on DeFi platforms in particular, where developers are often anonymous and can more easily perform frauds whereby they raise funds by selling a digital asset before disappearing with investor funds. .

The senator asked President Gensler to comment on whether he thinks these exchanges operate in a fair, orderly and efficient manner, the standard that the SEC strives to promote for all U.S. financial markets, and how much help Congress has- does he need to enforce this standard. in all cryptocurrency markets. She also asked if there was a need for more international coordination on the regulation of crypto exchanges.

The letter, along with recent statements from other key lawmakers on the House and Senate financial oversight committees, seems to indicate that Congress intends to keep regulators down to earth when it comes to regulating financial institutions. crypto exchanges.