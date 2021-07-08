Connect with us

Business

Elizabeth Warren warns crypto scams continue to rise on exchanges, calls for SEC regulation

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


Washington lawmakers and regulators continue to beat the drums for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies, with the latest call from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the powerful Democrat on the United States Senate Banking Committee.

In a letter sent to Securities Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday, Warren wrote requesting information on the regulators’ authority to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges. She asked if the SEC has the appropriate authority to close existing loopholes in regulation that leave investors and consumers vulnerable to the dangers of this highly opaque market.

His letter follows Gensler’s comments in recent months expressing concern about the forums where Americans will buy and sell their bitcoin BTCUSD,
-4.65%,
ether ETHUSD,
-8.67%
or other digital currencies. He told a House appropriations subcommittee in May that there were loopholes in cryptocurrency regulation, arguing that crypto exchanges would be his first priority to address those loopholes.

Read more: SEC Chairman Says Americans Need A Cop On The Ground To Protect Investors From Crypto Fraud

We have the SEC trying to protect against fraud in handling [in traditional stock exchanges,] Gensler said. This is not the case in the crypto world, and that is why it tries to bring similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

In June, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Dan Berkovitz, questioned whether decentralized peer-to-peer exchanges, also known as DeFi exchanges, are legal under U.S. law. He said users of DeFi exchanges do not enjoy the same protections against fraud and manipulation that traditional financial institutions provide and do not work to prevent fraud or money laundering.

Not only do I think unlicensed DeFi markets are a bad idea, but I also don’t see how they are legal, Berkovitz said. US law requires futures contracts to be traded on a designated contract market authorized and regulated by the CFTC.

See also: Crypto Congressman Warren Davidson Sees Momentum Building For Pro-Bitcoin Legislation

In his letter, Warren pointed out that as the volume of digital assets traded on these forums has grown exponentially in recent years, complaints about losses from bad actors have increased.

The damage to consumers from this under-regulated market is real and continues to proliferate in the absence of effective SEC regulations, she wrote. During the six-month period from October 2020 to March 2021, nearly 7,000 people reported losses [to the Federal Trade Commission] against cryptocurrency scams, resulting in a cumulative loss of $ 80 million. These figures, she added, represent a 12-fold increase in the number of reports and 1,000% more losses reported compared to the same period the previous year.

Read moreCrypto Market Threatens After China Cuts Bitcoin Crater

Warren noted that scams have increased on DeFi platforms in particular, where developers are often anonymous and can more easily perform frauds whereby they raise funds by selling a digital asset before disappearing with investor funds. .

The senator asked President Gensler to comment on whether he thinks these exchanges operate in a fair, orderly and efficient manner, the standard that the SEC strives to promote for all U.S. financial markets, and how much help Congress has- does he need to enforce this standard. in all cryptocurrency markets. She also asked if there was a need for more international coordination on the regulation of crypto exchanges.

The letter, along with recent statements from other key lawmakers on the House and Senate financial oversight committees, seems to indicate that Congress intends to keep regulators down to earth when it comes to regulating financial institutions. crypto exchanges.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/elizabeth-warren-warns-crypto-scams-continue-to-surge-on-exchanges-calls-for-sec-regulation-11625763807

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: