Duke Energy customer bills to rise to cover 2020 hurricane costs

Florida utility regulators on Thursday gave Duke Energy Florida the green light to bill customers for costs related to Tropical Storm Eta and Hurricane Isaias.

Starting this summer, residential customers will see an average of 55 cents more on their bills for a year to cover costs.

The Pinellas County power company has asked to charge customers $ 19.8 million for Tropical Storm Eta and $ 247,000 for Hurricane Isaias, both of which hit in 2020. The funds cover hiring. 2,700 contractors who helped restore electricity.

The Florida Civil Service Commission, however, approved $ 16.7 million of that amount, deducting more than $ 3 million for an overperception of Hurricane Dorian. Last year, Duke Energy was cleared to bill customers $ 171.3 million for the costs of Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor.

When utilities are approved to collect this type of cost, they give regulators an estimate of how much they need and compare it to the actual costs after they finish accounting for contractors’ receipts. If that amount is more or less than what regulators have approved, companies must either re-invoice customers to cover the full cost or reimburse the excess, said Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs.

Instead of returning money to Duke Energys customers that would then be billed for responding to last year’s hurricanes, Duke Energy agreed to cut it from the requested amount.

Last year, Tropical Storm Eta inundated parts of Tampa Bay with heavy flooding and between 3 inches and 6 inches of rain. Storm surges reached over 4 feet locally. More than 35,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Pinellas and Pasco counties as a result of the storm, leaving thousands of hours without power after the storm.