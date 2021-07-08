Stocks broadly close lower, yields fall amid global growth concerns





Stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday and Treasury bond yields fell to their lowest level in five months as investors feared the spread of new coronavirus infections could dampen global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 259 points, or 0.75%, at 34,421, the S&P 500 was down 0.86% and the Nasdaq was down 0.72%. At one point, the Dow industrials lost 536 points, or 1.5%. Leading the Dow 30 Lower: Travelers (VTR) – Get a report, American Express (AXP) – Get a report and Goldman Sachs (SG) – Get a report. Shares set a closing record on Wednesday but fell on Thursday amid concerns about the economic recovery. Global deaths from COVID-19 topped 4 million on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the delta variant of the disease spread rapidly in countries where vaccination rates are lagging. Sydney suffered its biggest jump in coronavirus infections this year as the delta variant spread to the Australian city. Massive Thursday Morning Sales, Risk-Free Mode, Olympics, Fed Thoughts, Bond Markets The World Health Organization has called for caution about reopening around the world. The Federal Reserve’s stimulus packages, meanwhile, remained at the forefront for investors. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting in June showed that the central bank discussed the appropriate time to start withdrawing support for the recovery of the US economy. “The committee’s standard of ‘substantial further progress’ was generally considered to have not yet been met, although participants expected progress to continue,” according to the minutes of the Federal Committee’s meeting. the open market on June 15 and 16. “Various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions to start reducing the pace of asset purchases to be in place a little sooner than they did.

planned at previous meetings. The assessment rocked investors, who were already examining key manufacturing and services data indicating that labor market and commodity shortages were hampering growth in the world’s major economies. “Although the Fed has focused on plans to maintain loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future, that policy is not set in stone,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer of Treasury Partners. “It’s hard to underestimate how much an easy Fed has supported asset valuations in all markets, and when and how to remove the bowl of punch could lead to market volatility.” The benchmark 10-year Treasury index fell to 1.294% on Thursday, around the lowest levels since February. It had fallen as low as 1.25% earlier in Thursday’s session. “The sharp drop in yields reflects the market’s fear that the Fed will start declining soon and that withdrawing liquidity from the system will create volatility and a rush into risky assets (like stocks) and safe havens (like government bonds), ”said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance. Corrective action hits big caps The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time edged up last week to 373,000, above forecast but near pandemic lows. You’re here (TSLA) – Get a report finished up 1.3% after launching a lean version of its Model Y SUV in China amid heightened competition, falling sales and a wave of negative publicity that sidelined consumer sentiment Chinese electric car pioneer based in California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-dow-jones-bond-yields-covid-tesla-070821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos