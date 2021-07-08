Private equity firms fight to buy Morrisons





S IR KEN MORRISON took over his father’s market stalls in Bradford in 1952, 53 years after he began selling eggs and butter. Soon he ran a grocery store, then several. In 1967 Morrisons went public, in a share offering that was 174 times oversubscribed. Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android. Now the UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain and the most upscale of its low-cost outlets are once again in high demand, this time with bidders looking to take it over. June 14 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ( CD & R ), a U.S. private equity group, offered 2.30 ($ 3.25) per share, a 31% premium over the previous day’s closing price. The board rejected the offer, saying it significantly undervalues ​​Morrisons and its future prospects. But on July 3, he accepted a competing bid of $ 2.54 from a consortium led by Fortress, another private equity group. That puts Morrisons at $ 9.5 billion, including $ 3.2 billion in debt. Under the UK Takeover Code, CD & R has until July 17 to make a better offer. Apollo, the third largest private equity group, is also considering an offer. Industry analysts believe Amazon may be interested as well. As The Economist went to press on July 8, the share price was 2.67, 52% higher than before CD & R offer from s. The battle to buy Morrisons is part of a larger trend in the London stock market. The first half of 2021 saw a record number of offers from private investors, even after years in which the number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange has declined. Five years of Brexit-induced political and currency risk have left stocks low. Although the unrest has largely subsided, the pound is still weak by historical standards, adding to the appeal of private equity funds resting on $ 1.9 billion of unspent capital. Still, many wonder how private investors can justify such a high premium for Morrisons. One possibility is that they intend to proceed with an asset dismemberment: its real estate portfolio, which includes 85% of its stores, would be estimated at around $ 8 billion. (Fortress, for its part, said it intended to hang on to it.) Another is that bidders are spying on more productive routes to increase their profits. James Anstead of Barclays, a bank, points out that Fortress owns Majestic Wine, a high street retailer, and CD & R owns Motor Fuel Group, a service station operator. Either, but especially the latter, might well combine with Morrisons and make both more valuable. For CD & R , that would mean following a trail set out by Asda, the third largest UK supermarket chain in terms of market share. It was deprived earlier this year by the Issa brothers, who also own an oil services business. A third possibility is that the public markets seriously undervalue UK food retailers. They’ve spent years reducing debt and filling gaps in their pension funds, says Clive Black of Shore Capital, an investment firm. Large chains now generate enviable cash flow and enviable stability, but with little benefit to their share price. Private investors, it seems, value them more than the stock market. If mainstream fund managers want to know why UK supermarkets are going private, Mr Black says, they should look in the mirror.

