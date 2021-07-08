GTEC changes name to Avant Brands and graduates from Toronto Stock Exchange

Kelowna, BC, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (on Company, GTEC or GTEC Cannabis Co.) a multi-licensee producer of high quality, handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) to obtain a diploma from the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV) and list its common shares and warrants expiring March 30, 2024 on the TSX. Trading will begin on July 12, 2021. In conjunction with the move to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company also plans to change its name to Avant Brands Inc.

Our graduation from TSX is a testament to our growth and our ability to execute. Since 2017, we have demonstrated our commitment to providing innovative, industry-leading products without ever compromising the quality or consistency for which we are known, said Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of the company. We believe listing on the TSX recognizes our strong commitment to corporate governance and provides us with exposure to a new and broad investor base that will enhance the liquidity of our common shares and warrants.

GTEC is expected to change its name to Avant Brands Inc (Before Brands) upon market opening on July 12, 2021. Management believes the new branding will help align and further strengthen the identity of the company as it continues its quest to be a North American leader. American artisanal and highly sought after cannabis brands. The Avant Brands website should be live at www.avantbrands.ca when the markets open on July 12, 2021.

As part of the rebranding, the common shares and warrants of the Company will begin trading on the TSX under the ticker symbols AVNT and AVNT.W, respectively, as of the opening of markets on July 12, 2021. Concurrent with listing on the TSX, the Common Shares and Warrants will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV upon commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is the largest and most important stock exchange in Canada, the third in North America after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq and the tenth in the world according to Statista Research. Founded in 1861, the TSX is Canada’s premier stock exchange with over 1,500 listed companies and is home to Canada’s largest corporations. The TSX maintains the highest standards in Canada for listing, reporting and governance requirements.

About GTEC Cannabis Co.

GTEC Cannabis Co. grows, markets and distributes high quality, handcrafted cannabis products. The Company has three fully licensed and operational facilities and currently distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.

GTEC’s premium recreational cannabis brands include; BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognscente and Treehugger, which are made from unique cultivars and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon. The Companys brand of medical cannabis, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various approved partners.

GTEC is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GTEC), the OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The company’s head office is located in Kelowna, British Columbia, and does business in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about the company or to access the most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release includes certain forward-looking information as defined by applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to business activities and future operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “could”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intention”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate” , “Expect” or similar expressions and includes information relating to: trading of Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX; delisting of common shares and warrants from TSXV; the anticipated name change of the Company and its timing; when the company’s new website will be available; the impact of listing on the TSX; and expectations regarding other economic, business and / or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although believed to be reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to occur. and future events differ materially from those expressed or implied. by this forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a tax disciplined manner; create long-term shareholder value; reduce operating expenses; or increase its turnover and gross margins.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but rather reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections regarding future results or events based on management’s opinions, assumptions and estimates believed to be reasonable at the time. date the declarations are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and such information should not be relied upon because unknown or unforeseeable factors could have material adverse effects on the Company. the future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in the timing and process for delisting Common Shares and Warrants from TSXV and from listing on TSX; the actual impact of listing on the TSX; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in economic, trade and general political conditions, including changes in financial markets; the global cannabis regulatory landscape and enforcement, including political risks and risks associated with regulatory changes; compliance with extensive government regulations; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2021, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated. or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that could cause results not to be as anticipated. , estimated or planned. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

