Virgin Galactic stock soars because investors buy rumor

the stock continued its mad run on Thursday. Shares soar as company prepares to launch co-founder Sir Richard Branson in space this weekend. The move appears to be another case of the investment adage buy the rumor sell news. If this is what happens, investors might consider reducing their positions before the weekend.
Virgin Galactic stock (ticker: SPCE) rose 17.3% on Thursday. the
S&P 500
and
Dow Jones industrial average,
for comparison, both are down about 1%. Inventories are down after Japan declared a new Covid emergency linked to Delta variant infections.
For Virgin Galactic, there isn’t much news to pin Thursday’s earnings on. The stock has risen from around $ 15 to over $ 50 since early May, after the company handed its test flight program on schedule. The end of the test flights will ultimately lead to the start of commercial operations.
Recently, test flights were enough to get the stock moving. Shares jumped 28% on the first trading day after the company performed a manned test flight on May 22.
Virgin Galactic shares jumped 39% on June 25 after the company received its license from the Federal Aviation Administration to carry paying customers. It was a bigger reaction to a bigger catalyst.
It looks like Virgin Galactic investors are getting addicted to stock catalysts. And on Thursday, it looks like they are stepping up their stocks, hoping for a repeat of those two quick wins. The next catalyst for the title is a test flight scheduled for July 11 that will include Virgin Galactic co-founder Sir Richard Branson.
The flight was scheduled for July 1. I truly believe the space belongs to all of us, Branson said in a July 1 press release. As a member of an outstanding crew of mission specialists, I am honored to help validate the journey our future astronauts will take and ensure that we deliver the unique customer experience that people expect from Virgin.
The problem for investors is that when the catalysts are known in advance, stocks sell after the event has passed. Virgin Galactic shares fell about 5% the day after the 28% jump. Still, shares climb to around $ 40 before the FAA license is granted. But after the test flight jump, stocks were still below what Wall Street thought they were worth.
On May 24, the first trading day after the May 22 test flight, analysts’ average price target was around $ 30. Shares closed that day at around $ 27. The average analyst price target is $ 35 and the stock closed at $ 52.69 on Thursday.
The divergence increases the risk of a massive flight sale after Branson. The market is always looking to the future, which means that the value of a Branson robbery will be in stocks before the robbery actually takes place. Investors may want to think about this when they plan to own all of their shares next week.
Since the start of the year, investors have certainly been satisfied with their Galactic investment. Shares are up about 122%.
