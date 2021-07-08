Business
Stocks pull back record as bond yields fall again | Nation & World
Stocks closed lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields fell again and investors became cautious after the recent string of market records.
The S&P 500 was down 0.9%, dragged down by a large drop driven mainly by technology, financial, industrial and communications companies. The benchmark’s decline comes a day after hitting its eighth all-time high in nine trading days.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.30%, its lowest level since February, after slipping to 1.32% a day earlier. The benchmark yield, which is used to set the rates on mortgages and many other types of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shifted money into bonds. The 10-year yield was trading up to 1.74% at the end of March.
The bond market has been signaling concerns about the strength of the recovery for months, particularly that it may have peaked and is now stabilizing at a more steady pace. The stock market largely ignored these signals, analysts said, but could be catching the message amid difficult job growth and lackluster economic reports.
You can’t ignore what the bond market has told us, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.
The S&P 500 lost 37.31 points to 4,320.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 259.86 points, or 0.7%, to 34,421.93. The Nasdaq composite broke a three-day streak of closing highs, dropping 105.28 points, or 0.7%, to 14,559.78.
Small business shares also fell. The Russell 2000 Index slipped 21.17 points, or 0.9%, to 2,231.68.
Long-term returns tend to move with investors’ expectations for inflation and economic growth, and both are still very strong and far above what they have been in recent years. But Wall Street increasingly suspects they have already peaked as the economy passes the initial catapult phase of its recovery from the pandemic.
For example, two recent reports have shown that the manufacturing and service sectors are still growing, but more slowly than in previous months and falling short of economists’ expectations.
On Thursday, the Labor Department said the number of Americans asking unemployment benefits edged up last week even as the economy and labor market appear to rebound from the coronavirus recession.
All in all, jobless claims rose 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Weekly claims, which generally keep pace with layoffs, have declined steadily this year, from over 900,000 at the start of this year. the year.
Investors are also assessing the potential impact of COVID-19 variants preventing a resurgence in trade and travel. Fans are banned from the Tokyo Olympics following the state of emergency aimed at containing the increase in coronavirus infections in the capital.
Part of the sharp decline in long-term bond yields could also be attributed to investors quickly reversing bets that they would continue to raise as the economy continued its strong recovery.
Investors have oscillated between enthusiasm for an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks could reverse stimulus measures to ease the pressure for higher prices.
Minutes from the June Fed meeting showed officials are moving closer to cutting bond purchases, although most analysts don’t expect a cut until the end of the year. At that meeting, policymakers said they plan to hike interest rates as early as 2023, earlier than expected.
It’s a bit of a quiet time, so any news from the Fed is going to be greeted with a strong reaction, Kinahan said. It really is a guessing game about what the Fed will do next and how to anticipate it.
Rail stocks were the biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Thursday following a released report indicating that the Biden administration planned to sign an executive order next week ordering regulators to take action against consolidation and anti-competitive pricing in the rail and maritime transport sectors. The report, published by the Wall Street Journal, quotes an anonymous source familiar with the situation. Kansas City Southern fell 7.9% for the S&P 500’s biggest loss. Norfolk Southern slipped 7.2%, CSX fell 6.2% and Union Pacific closed 4.4% lower.
Investors will look to corporate earnings from next week, when big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America report their results. Banks tend to be a proxy for the overall economy, so investors will carefully analyze reports and listen to what banks say about the state of lending and spending as the recovery continues.
