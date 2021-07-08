The USPTO asks the question: Does the case law on patent eligibility affect businesses?

Connect with us

The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

  • Are the fields of AI, pharma and quantum computing suffering?
  • Biparty group of senators asked USPTO for information on economic effects

(Reuters) – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking public input on the effects of various precedents regarding patent eligibility on critical industries, according to a Thursday notice to be released on Friday.

the note asks for comments on how “the current state of patent eligibility case law” affects specific areas, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and pharmaceutical treatments, as well as the US economy in his outfit.

The request follows a march letter from a bipartisan group of senators who asked for more information on the “dramatic negative effect” that the “lack of consistency and clarity in our country’s patent eligibility laws” had on investment, research and innovation.

The USPTO declined to comment.

Inventions covering abstract ideas, natural phenomena and laws of nature cannot be patented under Section 101 of the Patent Act. The United States Supreme Court last considered Section 101 patent eligibility in Alice Corp v. CLS Bank International, a landmark 2014 ruling that established a two-part test to determine whether a patent covers an abstract idea.

Critics say the case and its descendants have led to unpredictable eligibility decisions and the nullification of valid patents. The 2019 case of American Axle v. Neapco has left the patent-focused US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit “bitterly divided” on the issue, in one of his judge’s own words, and the Supreme Court is now deciding to hear it.

The bipartisan March letter signed by Republican U.S. Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Chris Coons of Delaware said it was “past time for the Congress takes action to resolve this problem, ”and called for a power take-off. report to help decide what action to take.

Comments will be due September 7.

Business to watch: the Supreme Court could clarify the patent law which "bitterly divides" the Fed. Circuit

