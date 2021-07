Goodwin and Greenberg Traurig lead Circles union with Bob Diamond’s SPAC

(Reuters) – Goodwin Procter and Greenberg Traurig lead cryptocurrency platform Circles’ efforts to go public through $ 4.5 billion merger with blank check firm backed by former CEO of Barclays PLC, Bob Diamond. Goodwin Procter Law Firm in Washington, DC REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Circle and blank check firm Concord Acquisition Corp announced plans to join forces on Thursday as U.S. officials pushed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to step up oversight of cryptocurrency companies. Boston-based Circle is working with a Goodwin team led by technology partners William Schnoor, John Mutkoski, and Gregg Katz on U.S. issues related to the deal. Goodwin said in a statement that he had advised Circle since its inception. The company said it also guided the company’s $ 440 million fundraising round in May, which included investors Fidelity Management and Research Co, Marshall Wace, Atlas Merchant Capital and Willett Advisors, among others. Greenberg Traurig supports Concord Acquisition with a team led by shareholder Alan Annex and comprising shareholders Jason Simon, Alison Gathright and Michael Helsel. Annex and Simon were part of the team that guided the blank check company through its initial public offering of $ 276 million in December, alongside underwriters’ attorney White & Case, according to regulatory documents. SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with private companies and make them public. The Diamonds SPAC platform relied heavily on the duo. Lawyers for Greenberg Traurig are advising Concord Acquisition Corp III and Concord Acquisition Corp II on their expected public debut, according to SEC documents. The entities are backed by asset management company Atlas Merchant Capital, co-founded by Diamond. In the Circle merger, the financial advisor to Concord Acquisitions is Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and the senior capital markets advisor to Circles is Cowen Inc. The combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which Circle will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRCL. The company has said it is the primary operator of USD Coin, a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to the US dollar. Investor interest in the cryptocurrency space has waned in recent months after the industry experienced a brief boom earlier this year. The relaxation of investor interest has coincided with warnings from US officials such as US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that cryptocurrencies could threaten financial stability. and should be regulated more tightly.

