Missouri Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Targeting Google App Store
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) Dozens of states are going after Google in a growing legal offensive against Big Tech.
This time around, attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against Google’s Play Store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones.
The 144-page lawsuit filed Wednesday night in federal court in Northern California represents the fourth major antitrust action brought against Google by government agencies in the United States since last October.
The lawsuit also comes against the backdrop of proposed laws in Congress designed to break or undermine the power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The four have built trillion dollar empires fueled by the immense popularity of the services on which people have become increasingly dependent.
Much of the latest lawsuit echoes similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games has made against Google and Apple, which runs a separate app store exclusively for iPhones, in cases filed last August.
Much like Epic did, the states lawsuit focuses primarily on the control Google has over its app store so that it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions in apps installed on it. smartphones running Android. These devices represent over 80% of the global smartphone market.
A large-scale trial opponent Epic, the maker of the widely played Fortnite video game to Apple, concluded in late May. A decision from the federal judge who presided over the month-long proceedings is expected later this summer. Epic’s lawsuit against Google is still pending.
While its app commissions are similar to Apple’s, Google has tried to differentiate itself by allowing consumers to download apps from places other than its Play Store. Apple, on the other hand, doesn’t allow iPhone users to install apps from any point of sale other than its store.
But the lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Google’s claims that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choice is a sham.
The complaint claims that Google has deployed various tactics and put in place anti-competitive barriers to ensure that it distributes more than 90% of apps on Android devices, a market share that attorneys general say is an illegal monopoly. . Further, the lawsuit alleges that Google abused this power to reap billions of dollars in profits at the expense of consumers who end up paying higher prices to subsidize commissions, and app makers who have less money. and incentive to innovate.
Google’s monopoly is a threat to the market, ”said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is leading the lawsuit with his peers in New York, Tennessee and North Carolina. Google Play is not fair. Google should be held responsible for damage to small businesses and consumers. “
Google did not immediately respond to a lawsuit request, but it has been adamant about the way it runs its Play Store in its response to the Epic lawsuit and other cases.
The Mountain View, Calif., Company is also fighting the three other lawsuits that were filed against it last year, including a historical case worn by the US Department of Justice. These cases center on alleged abuse of Google’s dominant search engine and its digital advertising network that generates more than $ 100 billion in annual revenue for its parent company, Alphabet Inc.
As the scrutiny of their app stores has intensified, Apple and Google have taken conciliatory steps. Most notably, the two cut their commissions to 15% on the first million dollars in revenue received by app makers, a reduction that covers most apps in their respective stores.
But those moves haven’t eased the pressure on any of the big tech companies, and neither should they, said Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees antitrust matters.
This is exactly the kind of aggressive antitrust application we need to harness the power of Big Tech and solve the Americas monopoly problem, ”she said in a statement.
But fighting Big Tech won’t be easy. In addition to being able to spend a lot to lobby for their positions, companies also pretend they have the law on their side. Facebook, for example, scored a major victory last week when a federal judge removed from office an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states on the grounds that they had not submitted enough evidence to support their monopoly claims.
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer
