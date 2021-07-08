USDC circle will be made public via the New York Stock Exchange





Circle, one of the two parent companies behind USDC stablecoin, will become a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. Circle will go public by merging with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. ($ CND); once the merger is complete, Circle will trade under the symbol $ CRCL and is expected to be valued at $ 4.5 billion. Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremey Allaire broke the news today via Twitter when he announced that Circle had signed a definitive agreement with Concord Acquisition. Afterward, Allaire spoke about Circles’ mission and its growth over the past 12 months. 1/7 Today we announced that we have signed definitive agreements for a transaction that will make Circle a listed company on the NYSE under the ticker CRCL. https://t.co/WIK9CUKNIR – Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) July 8, 2021 USDC Growth and Potential Barrier The USDC stablecoin is the second largest stablecoin by market capTethers USDT is the biggest. According to Allaire, the USDC has grown 55-fold in the past 12 months and there is now over US $ 25 billion in circulation. USDC was created by Center, a company founded by Circle and Coinbase; Center is proud to create the most transparent stablecoin on the market. Unlike other stablecoins, Center publishes monthly reports created by the accounting firm Grant Thorton LLPhowever, Center and Grant Thorton LLP were slow to release the latest attestation reports. Grant Thorton LLP typically publishes the monthly report within two weeks of the end of the month. However, as of October 2020, the report started rolling late. The October attestation letter arrived 23 days after the month’s end, in November the reporting schedule returned to normal, but the December report was released 42 days after the month’s end. The January report was released 33 days after month end, February report 58 days after month end, March report took 24 days, and April report took 40 days because May reports and June have yet to be released. . As with Tether, more and more people are starting to question the real amount of reserves supporting the USDC and are starting to wonder if it is really supported 1: 1 with the US dollar as it claims. What to watch Circle is expected to close the deal with Concord Acquisition Corp. and start trading on the New York Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021. Until then, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the developing story regarding Grant Thorton LLP’s delay in publishing the monthly attestation reports as well as the. real amount of reserves that may or may not support the USDC stablecoin. New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekBitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain.

