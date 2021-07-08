Calls grow for FDA to officially approve Covid vaccines as Delta rises

More than 183 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 135 million doses of Moderna have been administered in the United States, according to the CDC, and their deployment correlates with a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases since January. The vast majority of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths now occur among unvaccinated populations.

It’s the best at having data on safety and efficacy, ”said Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Bellevue Hospital in New York. “We have it in real life, what more could you ask for?

Still, it’s unclear to what extent full vaccine licensing will entice unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated. A poll released on June 30 by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that nearly a third of unvaccinated adults and about half of those who said they would wait and see the vaccine approach said they would be more likely to get it. ‘get if the FDA fully approved any of the shots.

FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco said the agency was working quickly to assess the companies’ requests, although it declined to suggest an approval timeframe.

“Although an authorization is not an FDA approval, the FDA has conducted a thorough scientific evaluation of each of the authorized vaccines and can assure the public and the medical community that the vaccines meet the rigorous FDA standards. safety, efficiency and build quality, ”she said. .

Pfizer and Moderna each submitted their claims on an ongoing basis, meaning they would submit sections to the FDA as they were completed, instead of waiting for the entire document to be completed. Both companies are asking for priority review, which means the agency’s goal would be to make a decision within six months of receiving the full application.

It’s time for the agency to at least clarify its approval timeline, ”a former senior FDA official told POLITICO. “On the other hand, it takes two to dance. It is also up to the company to submit all required and requested data to the agency. “

Pfizer has submitted its entire biologics license application to the FDA, company spokesman Steve Danehy told POLITICO, although he does not comment on when the final documentation was submitted. . Meanwhile, Moderna is continuing the FDA’s continuous submission process, spokeswoman Colleen Hussey said.

Some warn that the FDA must be extremely careful not to make a decision that may be seen as rushed or politically influenced. More transparency around the license approval process, they say, could help appease Americans who have cited the current status of vaccines as being cleared for emergency use as the reason they are delaying vaccination.

The FDA giving more details on its vaccine approval process and timeline could help counter speculation the process was politicized, as seen when Pfizer’s shot was first cleared for a emergency use in December, Gounder said. Right-wing experts have questioned whether conditional approval was deliberately delayed until after the presidential election, when regulators really waited two months of tracking data from clinical trial participants.

You can’t move fast in some of this science, ”she said.

Topol argues that the formal FDA approval will help if it is not based solely on science and the merits of the shots, he said, then because more employers and schools will likely start to requiring workers and students either to be vaccinated or to take certain workplace measures, such as wearing a mask or frequent testing, if they refuse injections.

People in this category who take the accommodation will not last very long with the masks and nasal swabs every other day, he said.

Workplace mandates could also provide avenues for unvaccinated people to change status. 42% of workers who had not received the vaccine said they would if their employers demanded it, according to KFF, although 92% of them oppose such a mandate.

Full approval may alleviate some people’s concerns, but the reasons for refusing the vaccine so far are numerous and vary depending on cultural norms, perceptions of Covid risk and their level of mistrust of institutions, a said Rachael Piltch-Loeb, associate researcher at NYU. School of Global Public Health focused on vaccine reluctance.

The reality is that we have to have very localized one-on-one conversations with people to understand the specific reason why they don’t feel comfortable getting the vaccine at this point, ”she said.

The continued misinformation and hesitation about vaccines as inoculation rates stabilize and the Delta variant becomes more dominant gives the FDA even more urgency in giving injections its formal blessing, Topol said.

They just think you can trust a truth that was relatively true, but we’ve learned in recent years that it’s completely out the window, ”he said. “You can’t anymore.