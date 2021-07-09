Prime Minister backs Melbourne pub in beer to promote jab

Mr Streater said he was surprised restrictions existed, but had gotten used to the new rules over the past 18 months. Age and The herald revealed Thursday that the TGA reprimanded Mr Streater for offering a free pint to vaccinated customers. The Australian health watchdog has a very different stance on alcohol inducements compared to the United States, where President Joe Biden has praised an initiative by beverage maker Anheuser-Busch to offer free beer to Americans if the country meets the target of 70% of adults having at least one injection of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. That’s right: take a photo, have a beer, the teetotal president said. We need everyone across the country to come together to get us across the finish line. Mr Streater said the idea of ​​handing out a free pint, wine or rum and coke came to him after seeing pub regulars line up to get vaccinated at a pop-up clinic near the Port Melbourne Town Hall.

I thought a few free beers were a lot cheaper than a few more months in take-out mode during another lockdown, he said. We could not afford to bear the costs of a new closure. He said a few dozen people presented their vaccination cards to staff in order to get a free drink during the week-long promotion, which ended on Sunday and was to be repeated when the pop-up vaccination clinic returned for more. late this month. They got their presents and then sat there for an hour and had lunch or another drink, he said. The watchdog’s reprimands did not deter Mr Streater from offering rewards to vaccinated clients. If he can’t keep giving away free drinks, he will offer a food rebate in an effort to encourage more people to receive the jab. Mr Streater said he was surprised more Australian companies were not offering incentives to people who had been vaccinated. Some Australian companies have been inundated with scathing anti-vaccine comments online after promoting incentives to get the vaccine.

In May, the Stomping Ground Brewery in Collingwood took down its jab promoting jab due to negative anti-vaccine comments on social media. Loading He had planned to give those vaccinated a free drink at a beer festival, which was held alongside a major vaccination center at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Center. Qantas, Virgin Australia, Uber and travel company Luxury Escapes are among the large companies that have unveiled incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this year, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline would reward vaccinated passengers with discounts, flight vouchers and loyalty points. He revealed that 10 vaccinated people would receive free flights for a year as part of a rewards program set to begin this month.