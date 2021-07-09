Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Shares and Warrants, Effective July 9, 2021 | Business





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 8, 2021– Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the Company) today announced that the holders of units sold under the Company’s initial public offering of 14,375,000 units concluded on May 21, 2021 (the offer) may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units as of July 9, 2021. All non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) under the symbol RAMMU, and each of the Class A Common Shares and Warrants will trade separately on the Nasdaq under the symbols RAM and RAMMW, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and warrants. About the Aries I acquisition company Aries I Acquisition Corporation was founded by its president, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company whose commercial object is to achieve a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its initial business combination research on the following industry segments: aerospace, satellites and space exploration; quantum computing and chemistry; artificial intelligence and machine learning; cyber security; and blockchain and digital currencies. Randy Brinkley, CEO of Aries, said Aries is well positioned at the intersection of several disruptive technologies experiencing a massive growth inflection. Our knowledge of markets and technologies, our in-depth experience and relationships with key decision makers, and our broad execution skills provide compelling strategic differentiators beyond capital. “ Mr. Brinkley previously served as Chairman of Boeing Satellites and Program Director at NASA responsible for the design, launch and in-orbit assembly of the International Space Station. He was also the director of the Space Shuttle mission to save the Hubble Telescope. Mr. Brinkley notes: “Our commitment to maximizing the possibilities for success and creating a viable entity capable of achieving disproportionate growth and profitability resonates with both investors and management teams looking for a long-term partner. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 18, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer. purchase or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or by mail electronic to [email protected]; or Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, New York 10004, by phone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861 -4697 or by email at [email protected] Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the product offered will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005909/en/ CONTACT: Sam Collins Aries I acquisition company [email protected] (647) 964-9643 KEYWORD: NEW YORK CARABES UNITED STATES CAMANMANS ISLANDS NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Bélier I acquisition company Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/08/2021 16:30 / DISC: 07/08/2021 16:31 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005909/en

