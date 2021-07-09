CNN Business Nightcap: Richard Branson says he’s not in a rush with Jeff Bezos. But, like, come on





This weekend, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, is trying to become the first billionaire to strap on a rocket bearing the mark of the company he founded and launch into space.

If all goes according to plan, Branson’s flight will beat fellow space baron Jeff Bezos’ trip by just nine days. (Branson swears he didn’t time his trip to beat Bezos but, like, come on.)

The British mogul will take off about a week before his 71st birthday, from a facility in a small town called I kid you not Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Either way, it goes without saying that this is a big bang with countless ways to get your stomach up and down. Virgin Galactic implemented several security redundancies and performed 20 test flights, although only three of them reached the edge of space. And it’s hard to imagine that Branson wouldn’t be sitting on that ToC desert launch pad (as I imagine locals call it), remembering the 2014 crash at the company that took killed one pilot and seriously injured another. My colleague Jackie Wattles will be covering the launch on Sunday, and she has a deep dive into the whole 2,300 mph trip. NUMBER OF THE DAY $ 1 BILLION European Commission fined Volkswagen Group and BMW $ 1 billion after investigation found German automakers colluded with Daimler to curb development of technology that could have reduced emissions harmful effects of their vehicles. INFLATION NATION If you’re confused about inflation, here’s a simple way to think about it in our current economy: If you bought a car last year, there’s a good chance it’s worth more than it is now. that you paid for it. This flies in the face of the basic economic truth we learn as a teenager – that a car’s value starts to drop as soon as you leave it. But in a world where cars are scarce and demand is soaring, the opposite is happening. The average used car price hit $ 26,500 in June, up 27% from a year ago, while the average new car deal price is $ 41,000, up 5 %. And in an extreme case, a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is worth $ 26,000 more now than a new car a year ago, according to Edmunds, a go-to resource for car information. WHY IS IT IMPORTANT Record prices for new and used cars are more than an annoyance, reports my colleague Chris Isidore. It is an economic problem which weighs heavily on the household budget. About 40% of U.S. households buy a car each year, and this year there could be even more due to pent-up demand resulting from delayed purchases in 2020. The Consumer Price Index, the primary way to gauge headline inflation in the United States, hit a 13-year high in May, with prices up 5% from the previous year. And about a third of that increase was due solely to used car prices. “Used car prices typically increase about 1% per year,” said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive. “It certainly contributes a lot more to inflation right now.” WHAT IS HAPPENING Instacart found one of Facebook’s top female executives, Fiji Simo, to be its next CEO ahead of a possible Wall Street debut.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors grew worried about the Delta variant and its threat to the global economic recovery.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on U.S. financial regulators to investigate the disastrous IPO of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi. Do you like the nightcap? Register now here and you’ll get all of that, plus some fun stuff we loved about the internet, right in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights we believe in a four-day week here.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/business/nightcap-car-prices-richard-branson/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos