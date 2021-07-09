Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,061.21, down 229.39 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down two cents, or 1.45 percent, to $ 1.36 on 9.8 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down $ 3.19, or 3.7 percent, to $ 83.75 on 8.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.28%, to $ 28.86 on 6.7 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down seven cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 4.94 on 6.1 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up a cent, or 0.44%, to $ 2.31 on 5.4 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 28 cents, or 3.47 percent, to $ 7.79 on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down 24 cents to $ 132.07. A behind-the-scenes bidding war for Kansas City Southern raged for nine months before culminating with a successful $ 33.6 billion bid from the Canadian National Railway Co., a recently released document revealed. According to a proxy circular, interest in the first US rail merger in nearly 20 years was initiated last August by a consortium of investors identified only as “Part A”. The initial offer of over US $ 21 billion or US $ 195 per share in cash was rejected by KCS, but it started a battle that also sparked the interest of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. before CN closes the deal in May. CN’s cash and stock offer is 60% higher than the original proposal which called for receiving all regulatory approvals within four to six months. The U.S. Railroad said a special virtual meeting will be held on August 19, at which all common and non-cumulative preferred shareholders on July 1 will be eligible to vote. If approved by a majority of the outstanding voting shares of KCS and a key voting trust is sanctioned by the US Surface Transportation Board, each common shareholder will receive US $ 200 in cash and 1,129 CN shares. , valued together at US $ 325, for each KCS share. Preferred shareholders will receive US $ 37.50 in cash for each share. The voting trust will allow KCS to remain independent and protect its financial health while a full review of the transaction is carried out, but will allow shareholders to be paid without having to wait for a final decision on the transaction. Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX: MDN). Up 74 cents or 1.6 percent to $ 47.08. Cloud-based software and technology company Dye & Durham Ltd. announced that it has acquired TM Group (UK) Ltd. for about $ 156 million. Tmgroup provides online services for residential and commercial real estate transactions in England, Wales and Scotland. Dye & Durham chief executive Matt Proud said the deal would help grow its business in the UK. The company says the transaction will be funded with cash. The agreement follows an acquisition by Dye & Durham of GlobalX Information Pty Ltd. in Australia for $ 159 million earlier this month. GlobalX provides services and software, including online property and business regulatory information, to law firms, financial institutions and other clients. Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX: PNC.A). Up to 19 cents or 9.5 percent to $ 2.20. The CEO of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. said Thursday he hoped the growth in revenue from the publisher’s digital products was a sign of a recovery from the worst impact of the pandemic. Managing Director Andrew MacLeod said in an interview that Postmedia does not expect its traditional businesses to resume sustained growth, but hopes they will return to pre-pandemic levels. Postmedia, which owns the National Post and other print and digital publications, said earlier Thursday it made a net profit of $ 8.7 million in the third quarter ended May 31, down from a loss of 13.8 million dollars a year ago. Profit was equal to nine cents per share, down from a loss of 15 cents for the three months ended May 31, 2020. Digital earnings for the three months increased $ 4.7 million or 21.6 percent to 27 million dollars, partially offsetting the advertising declines. and broadcast revenues. Total third-quarter revenue was $ 111.7 million, down 0.6% from $ 112.4 million a year earlier. Postmedia said the quarter included nearly $ 8.9 million in foreign exchange gains, down from a loss of $ 4.6 million a year earlier. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 8, 2021.

