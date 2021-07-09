Glaciers in Livingston County offer a wide variety

In the scorching heat of summer, what’s the best – and most delicious – way to cool off?

Ice cream.

There are unique ice cream parlors in every corner of the county, so no matter where you are, you are always close to a treat.

Here are seven of Livingston County’s most popular and beloved ice cream parlors.

Laiterieville

For a wide range of soft serve ice cream flavors, try Dairyville in Fowlerville.

The ice cream shop frequently updates its menu, including seasonal flavors like cheesecake and pumpkin in the fall. The most popular soft drink is the Gladiator cone with a soft blueberry and lemon serving twisted together to match the iconic purple and gold of the Fowlerville schools.

You can also get ice cream on the go with Dairyville’s drive-thru.

Dairyville is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. and is located at 447 W. Grand River Road in Fowlerville.

EnjoyMI

The county’s newest ice cream shop is NautiMi on the River – a Michigan-born gift shop on the Huron River.

NautiMI, which opened in April, has nautical-themed giveaways and features 18 flavors of Hudsonville ice cream and two flavors of dairy-free Rosati ice cream.

If you can’t decide which flavor you want, try the “Look Who’s Nauti Now” Sandcastle Bucket with 12 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream and cherries.

NautiMI on the River is located at 9260 Mcgregor Road in Pinckney. The store is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Try these:From omelets to burgers and the rest: 6 places to brunch in Livingston County

Enjoy a breath of fresh air at these 5 Livingston restaurants with unique outdoor seating

The Crematorium at Screams Souvenirs

The best way to cool off in the Fires of Hell is with some frozen treats.

Screams Souvenirs Crematorium features Hershey’s ice cream with toppings such as bat droppings (chocolate chips), fairy farts (sprinkles), toenails (toasted coconut) and eyeballs (cherries).

The ice cream shop also makes waffle cones on demand, so they’re still hot when you get them.

Visit Screams Souvenirs in the Hamlet of Hell at 4045 Patterson Lake Road in Pinckney. The store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cap’n Frosty

With a massive menu and an abundance of outdoor seating, everyone will appreciate Cap’n Frosty in Pinckney.

Cap’n Frosty has plenty of simple soft sundaes to choose from, but the best known are the hand-dipped specialty sundaes with a plethora of toppings.

Kids love the Blue Moon and Superman flavors, and for adults, try the crunchy cappuccino or raspberry dark chocolate.

Cap’n Frosty is open daily from 2 to 9:30 p.m. The ice cream stand is located just off the M-36 at 9245 Bernice Dr. in Pinckney.

Whistle Stop Ice Cream Caboose

Enjoy classic soft serve ice cream at a non-traditional store in Whistle Stop Ice Cream, located inside a repurposed train car.

The wagon was built in the early 1940s and toured the country before being parked in Howell in the late 1980s.

Whistle Stop offers a variety of soft frozen yogurts and packaged ice creams. The most popular flavor is Michigan Pothole with chocolate ice cream, fudge swirls, and chunks of fudge.

The car is located at 2385 E. Grand River Road in Howell. Whistle Stop is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

M Street Baking Co.

M Street Baking Co. in Howell is known for their custom cakes, but the bakery also has a rotating menu of loaded milkshakes.

Each milkshake is topped with miniature cookies, candies and cupcakes. The bakery offers five milkshake flavors at once, with a new featured flavor each week.

The most popular are the strawberry milkshake topped with golden Oreos and a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar and the birthday party shake with animal crackers, rock candy, a lollipop and a beard. dad.

M Street Baking Co. is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at its downtown Howell location, 117 N. Michigan Ave.

Jack’s Custard and Cakes

Whether you want a single scoop or enough ice cream to feed 24 people, Jack’s Custard and Cakes has you covered.

Brighton city center custard shop offers individual scoops, sundaes and shakes, plus large custard cakes and trifles to take away.

Try the Cookie Monster, which is a blue vanilla custard with oreo and cookie dough, or the Brighton Bulldog sundae which has layers of brownie, fudge, and vanilla custard.

Jack’s Custard and Cakes is open daily from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm and is located at 415 Mill Pond Lanein Brighton.

Did we miss your favorite place? Let us know which ones should be included in future articles by calling or texting (517) 552-2824.

Contact Sara Kellner at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ skellner21.