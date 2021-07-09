My husband is dead. What should I do with his IRAs?





Q. My husband recently passed away. He had several IRAs. I understand that I can create an inherited IRA or that I can put the money in my name. What is the difference for me and which is the best? I already have my own IRA from which I take RMDs. Work it A. We are very sorry for your loss. As a surviving spouse, the rules of Legacy IRA are different from those of other types of beneficiaries. You have the advantage of being able to roll on the IRA and become the owner of the IRA, said Jody DAgostini, Certified Financial Planner at Equitable Advisors / The Falcon Financial Group in Morristown. You didn’t mention your age, but it’s important here. You may already be taking the Minimum Required Distributions (RMDs) from your own IRA if you are 72, or maybe you have another Legacy IRA you are already taking withdrawals from. Or if you are not yet 72, the RMDs could be delayed a few years. If you are not yet 72, you can postpone the IRA to your full name and you wouldn’t have to take any distributions yet, she said. If you are still working and have earned an income, you can continue to contribute to the IRA. This will allow the ARI to grow until you reach age 72, when you will need to take RMDs, she said. You can also name your own beneficiaries, DAgostini said. If you have kids, friends, or even a charity, you can determine who to leave the undrawn money to when you die. This could maximize the value of the account. If you are creating a Legacy IRA instead, there are rules that dictate when RMDs should be taken. You would need to start RMD no later than December 31 of the year following your husband’s death or when your husband turns 72, she said. If you need the money now and are under 59, you can avoid the 10% penalty for early withdrawals. Email your questions to [email protected]. Karin Price Mueller writes on Bamboo column for NJ Advance Media and is the founder of NJMoneyHelp.com. Follow NJMoneyHelp on Twitter @NJMoneyHelp. Find NJMoneyHelp on Facebook. Register for NJMoneyHelp.coms weekly electronic newsletter.

