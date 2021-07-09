IPO: Traeger Grills files to join the New York Stock Exchange

Utah’s outdoor cooking giant, Traeger Grills, filed documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, marking the first step towards a public takeover bid.

The Salt Lake City-based company is coming out of a year that saw sales soar amid pandemic-induced isolation that has sparked new interest in home cooking. In his SEC filing, Traeger reported net income of $ 32 million on nearly $ 546 million in 2020 revenue, exploding in 2019 $ 363 million in revenue and $ 29 million in net losses. .

The stock market event will mark the second time CEO Jeremy Andrus, a BYU and Harvard Business School graduate, has run a Utah-based public markets company. The first was for Park Citys Skullcandy, the hipster’s favorite headphone and consumer electronics maker. Andrus joined the company in 2005 and helped grow the startup, founded by Rick Alden in 2003, from less than $ 1 million in annual revenue to nearly $ 300 million in sales in 80 countries before list the company on the stock market in 2011.

While snagging a huge win for Skullcandy and its investors, the IPO’s benchmark turned out to be a bit of a stall for Andrus.

In a profile from Deseret News in 2017, Andrus said that the business model and leadership responsibilities change dramatically when a company becomes a publicly traded entity and, for him, that took some intrigue out of the challenge.

There’s no question that when you’re the highest short stock on the NASDAQ and in an industry known for declining margins and Wall Street beats you, it takes some of the fun away, Andrus said. When you’re smaller and private, you’re obsessed with product development, customer experience and growth, not quarterly reports.

After eight years with Skullcandy, ready for a change and seeking to re-engage that pre-public business-building vibe but with no new plans to initiate, Andrus joined Boston-area private equity firm Solamere Capital, a company with connections to Utah through the founders Tagg. Romney, Eric Scheuermann and Spencer Zwick. But that would prove to be a stepping stone for Traeger, a three-decade-old company founded in Mt. Angel, Oregon, and grown by two generations of the Traeger family into a brand that Andrus said had an under-recognized but very passionate audience.

I was doing customer research and a guy told me that Traeger changed my life, Andrus said. I looked up from my notes and asked him to repeat it … I had never heard this about a consumer product and never expected to hear it about a barbecue in the garden.

This brand is an absolute gem, the fact that it is so small compared to its potential and has so much history, and the second generation ownership of people who love it so much, has shown me that it is a significant opportunity, he said.

Andrus and his investment partner Trilantic North America acquired the company, moved its headquarters to a new building at Sugar House, and Andrus took over the leadership in 2014. Since then, significant investments in business innovation. products and a multi-channel marketing campaign have paid off. , with annual revenues rising from $ 70 million at the time of acquisition to over $ 500 million today.

This meteoric rise in revenue has also helped the company attract the interest of investors and, according to business analysis site Crunchbase, Traeger has contributed $ 180 million in venture capital to date.

One of the results of this focused and well-funded effort was the development of the premium Traeger Timberline grill, an indirect heat smoker / cooker that can be controlled and monitored via a smartphone app.

We weren’t looking for simple upgrades like better handles or a better paint job, Andrus said in the 2017 story. Worked to disrupt and innovate in an industry whose most recent benchmark was the advent of propane in cars. 70s.

And the company appears to be doing just that while showing a knack for leveraging social media tools and its own enthusiastic customer base, to build an actively engaged group of enthusiasts. Traeger reports that he has over 1.5 million social media followers and that his online cooking / recipe videos are gaining 144,000 views every week.

While old-fashioned grills and outdoor types still make up the majority of customers who buy Traegers, Andrus told Deseret News for the Profile Story that the fastest growing demographic in the world. business is the much vaunted millennial generation, a group now old enough to invest in their own homes and the pitfalls that come with it. And they like to cook and eat in a very different way than traditional customers.

We believe there are huge opportunities in what we call the culinary consumer segment, Andrus said. Many millennials see food as an experience more than a function. They use our grills in new ways, cook ingredients that go into a salad, smoke salts, smoke fruit for their cocktails.

The company, currently based at Sugar House, is also renovating a historic building in the Salt Lake City Post District that once housed printing facilities for Deseret News and many other regional and national publications. In a 2020 press release, Andrus compared the project, which is slated to open in 2022, to the same process he and his team adopted at Traeger, breathing new life into a longtime icon.

There is something invigorating about taking an original and innovating on it, Andrus said in a 2020 statement. The opportunity to collaborate and breathe new life into the historic Newspaper Agency Corporation building is so in keeping with the Traegers DNA that we couldn’t help but participate and be a part of this reimagined new space in downtown Salt Lake City.

While the S-1 filing by Traeger’s parent company, TGPX Holdings, on July 6 marks the start of the initial public offering process, it typically takes three to six months to move on to the actual sale of the shares. Traeger has filed for a trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol COOK.