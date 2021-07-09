Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















On technical charts, a positive cross between its 20 and 50 month exponential moving averages indicates that stocks could climb to Rs 1,100 in a year.

This multibagger from last year is ready for over 50% rally in 9-12 months


New trends

End of US military mission in Afghanistan on August 31: President Joe Biden



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi425.551.100.26
Indiabulls Hsg262.250.600.23
ntpc117.05-0.40-0.34
Nhpc26.200.050.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting