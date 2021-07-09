Senators call on U.S. securities regulator to investigate Didi IPO





Two senior members of Congress have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Didi Chuxing, the Chinese rideshare company, misled U.S. investors ahead of its IPO last week. Senators, who sit on the powerful Senate Banking Committee, said they wanted the SEC to examine whether Didi was willing to communicate his contacts with Chinese regulators before his shares were listed. Didi’s shares fell by more than a quarter in the first week of trading on the New York Stock Exchange after China’s internet regulator ordered its app removed from nationwide stores over concerns about data security. The decline prompted shareholder lawsuits. In a statement to the Financial Times, Bill Hagerty, Republican Senator from Tennessee, said: “The Biden administration and the SEC – whose primary mission is to protect investors and maintain fair markets – should check whether American investors have been misled. He added, “The SEC must enforce its transparency and disclosure rules, and US investors must be fully aware of the inherently different risks of investing in companies in non-market and government-controlled economies such as China. “ Chris Van Hollen, Democratic Senator from Maryland, said US investors need “the confidence that companies listed on US stock exchanges are not engaging in fraud.” Hollen said shareholders “should have access to information about the risks posed by investing in foreign companies – especially those influenced by foreign governments.” He added, “The SEC should thoroughly investigate this incident to see if investors have been intentionally misled by Didi’s public disclosures.” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Thursday it was “essential that all companies listed in the United States meet high standards of transparency and disclosure.” But she wouldn’t question whether the SEC should investigate Didi, citing the regulator’s independence. The SEC declined to comment. Didi raised $ 4.4 billion when it went public last week as part of China’s largest bid to the United States since Alibaba in 2014. Within days, China’s internet regulator said that the company had “serious violations of laws on the collection and use of personal information.” A person close to the company has since admitted that the Chinese regulator advised it to delay listing, although the company has denied knowing about the impending regulatory crackdown. The Financial Times revealed Thursday that the internet agency also made more than 20 requests for changes to the app before the listing, which the company made. advised The botched IPO prompted questions about what Didi told U.S. investors before it went public. The company said in its listing document filed with the SEC that it participated in a meeting in May with Chinese regulators, including the cyberspace administration, alongside 30 other major Chinese internet companies. But it did not specifically mention any request to change its application or delay its IPO. Joseph Grundfest, professor at Stanford Law School and former commissioner of the SEC, asked, “When did Didi know she was exposed to regulatory risk? And even though Didi wasn’t sure at the time of the IPO that its application would be banned, why didn’t she disclose this risk in her prospectus? “ He added: “The SEC and private plaintiffs will aggressively challenge Didi’s disclosures.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/40c179f1-6450-43fd-9baf-f42425712016 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos