Autonomous boat sails Hawaiian waters to map the ocean floor





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A remote-controlled sailboat that maps the ocean floor arrived in Honolulu Thursday afternoon as part of its maiden voyage. The 72-foot Saildrone Surveyor was built in San Francisco and traveled 2,200 miles across the Pacific Ocean to Oahu. Sailboat makers said the craft runs on wind and solar power and is a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to typical survey vessels. During the 28-day voyage, the unmanned autonomous vessel on board mapped 6,400 square nautical miles of seabed. This is the first time an autonomous vehicle has traveled the Pacific and arrived in Honolulu, said Brian Connon, vice president of Ocean Mapping at Saildrone. The ability to do those long endurance missions to go and map the ocean that is only 20% mapped in the world and to do it in an environmentally friendly way is really something that is important to us as a company. The craft will be docked at the Port of Honolulu for the next few days before leaving to map the ocean floor around the islands. The company that created Saildrone has said it plans to build an entire fleet of these boats to map all of Earth’s oceans over the next 10 years. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

