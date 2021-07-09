Oil mixed as drop in US stocks is offset by OPEC + deadlock





TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) – Oil prices were mixed on Friday after a lower boost in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but were still forecast for a weekly drop amid fears that an OPEC + deadlock does not inflate global crude supplies. Brent crude oil futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 74.03 a barrel at 1:40 a.m. GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1 cent to $ 72.95 a barrel. Both benchmarks were heading towards a loss of nearly 3% for the week, as traders continued to fear that talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, a known group would fail to break down. under the name OPEC +, could lead to an increase in crude. Provisions. A sharp drop in US inventories reinforced the view that fuel demand was increasing with the start of the driving season in the United States, said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. Since there has been no major increase in shale production in the United States, some investors have become optimistic despite the OPEC + feud, he said. U.S. crude and gasoline inventories have fallen and gasoline demand has reached its highest level since 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday, signaling growing strength in the U.S. economy. Crude inventories fell 6.9 million barrels in the week of July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and more than the expected drop of 4 million barrels estimated in a Reuters poll. Gasoline inventories fell 6.1 million barrels, beating expectations of a drop of 2.2 million barrels. Even with oil prices rising to around $ 75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their commitments to stay on track with spending and keep production stable, a break from previous boom cycles. Still, some traders feared that members of the OPEC + group might be tempted to abandon production limits they followed during the pandemic due to the breakdown in talks between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. United Arabs. OPEC’s two Gulf allies disagree over a proposed deal that would have brought more oil to the market. Russia was trying to negotiate to help strike a deal to increase production, OPEC + sources said on Wednesday. The United States has had high-level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Tuesday. Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; edited by Richard Pullin

