Utility urges customers to save as temperatures rise





With extreme temperatures expected across much of California on Friday, July 9, the state’s grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity tomorrow afternoon and evening to help reduce pressure on the grid during crucial evening hours when solar energy is reduced or no longer available. The Flex alert, called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), was issued Thursday and will be in effect Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator expects a higher electrical load and the energy supply is expected to be tighter than expected. Friday, mainly because of the heavy use of air conditioning due to the heat. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings throughout the weekend for many areas of the PG&E service territory. System operators statewide Flex Alert because Friday asks all Californians to work together and keep. The grid manager noted that when the Flex Alerts were called in mid-June and during the regional heat wave last summer in August and September, consumers answered the call and collectively reduced their consumption significantly. energy consumption. This has enabled grid operators to avoid or limit possible rotating power outages that may become necessary when demand for electricity exceeds capacity. Save energy at home Here are five ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can reduce their electricity use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on ​​for everyone: Pre-cool your home or workspace. Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, turn up your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.

In addition to using large household appliances, consider recharging your electric vehicle in the morning or after 9 p.m. Clear the area around your AC unit: Your air conditioner will work more efficiently if it has enough room to breathe. The outdoor unit of the air conditioner, the condenser, must be able to circulate air without interruption or obstruction. Plus, dirty air filters force your air conditioner to work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters every month, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs. Save energy in your office or business If you work in an office, CAISO recommends the following: Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternatively, look for sleep or power saving modes between uses during the day.

Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off displays when not in use.

Plug electronics like coffee makers and microwaves into power strips and turn them off when the day is over.

When you leave the office, make a habit of checking that computers, printers / copiers, and other office equipment are completely turned off. If possible, turn them off at the power strip to make sure they don’t use any more power. PG&E demand response programs provide incentives to business owners and residential customers who reduce their energy use during peak demand periods. PG&E has several of these programs, totaling approximately 261,000 registered PG&E customers. The PG&E website includes detailed information on these programs, which allows residential customers and Company customers to save energy and money. Customers can actively help by shifting energy consumption to the morning and night hours. Conservation can reduce demand and shorten the duration of any power outages. Internal PG&E meteorologists say a significant heat wave will develop mainly inside California from Friday as high pressure builds up in the region. Meteorologists predict that the most pronounced extreme heat will occur in the Central Valley and other inland valleys, where highs could reach 105 to 114 degrees. PG&E is prepared for this extreme heat and, based on the forecast, does not anticipate the problems associated with the increased demand for electricity. In addition, for the moment, the network manager has not indicated that he plans to call for rotating outages. PG&E does not anticipate the need for Public safety power cut due to this weather, but the company’s meteorology team will continuously monitor the conditions. PG&E is also urging customers to stay safe during this heat wave. The company funds cooling centers throughout its service area to help customers escape the heat and cool off. To find a center near you click here or dial 1-877-474-3266.

