Europe’s DN Capital launches new $ 350 million fund after year of knockout for its portfolio – TechCrunch

DN Capital, one of Europe’s most active venture capital firms, launched its latest $ 350 million ($ 220 million, $ 300 million) fund following a rather remarkable year when the company saw four of its portfolio companies achieve valuations of over $ 1 billion. DN’s “Fund V” will invest across Europe, the UK and the US, but with heavily European LPs, DN has gained a reputation for unearthing some of mainland Europe’s most popular startups in Europe. North, West, Central and East.

Led by industry veterans Nenad Marovac (based in Europe) and Steve Schlenker (based in the US), DN led the Series A cycle of Auto1, which was listed on the German stock exchange earlier this year. at a valuation of $ 10 billion and over 150 times its entry price per share.

As Marovac explained: We spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs understanding the market, their team, their product and getting to the heart of what they’re trying to achieve, long before we even talk about the money. The launch of our fifth fund gives us more opportunity to discover new entrepreneurs with the biggest and brightest global ambitions.

Schlenker added that he believes the full impact of the pandemic on society, work and behavior is hardly understood. There are currently tech founders across the globe on critical missions to accelerate this recovery and help meet the needs and solve the world’s biggest post-COVID problems.

In July 2021, MrSpex, the German-born online eyewear retailer, went public for more than $ 1.0 billion. DN Capital also has Unicorns Remitly, Jobandtalent and GoStudent in its portfolio.

The company, which has been around for 20 years, said Fund V is significantly oversubscribed and will focus on the fund’s core specialties in software, fintech, markets and the consumer internet.

Schlenker said: Europe has really taken off now. It competes very successfully against the United States in terms of returns to investors.

Were they seeing more US venture capital in Europe, I asked?

We have signed agreements with Sequoia with Lightspeed, with Battery. It seems that the competition is very strong in the UK market as Americans come where they can speak the language first. It’s still more of a competitive landscape with American players in the series B or C stages when you arrive in France, Germany, etc. said Schlenker.

“It changes, but they’re still the ones following people like DN on these tours, whereas at the A-Series level, which is really our sweet spot, they seem to be more combative specifically in the UK market. And we make a disproportionate share of our investments on the continent, as opposed to the UK, Schlenker said.

I explained to Marovac what he thought had attracted LPs to the fund. Honestly? he said, Performance. We had the auto1 IPO in February, which is worth three and a half times Fund III. We just had the IPO of Mr Spex last week, which is again Fund II. We invested in GoStudent last June at a valuation of $ 20 million and they just raised funds at $ 1.4 billion.

Prior to some of these events, he said the fundraising for the fund was going well, but it was not gangbusters. I think since these things have happened – and I’m also assuming maybe a difference in the perceptions or mindset of investors in the first quarter of this year. But Q1 Q2 Q3 last year was tough. They weren’t easy for fundraising. But it really happened, perhaps, because of the evolution of the market and also of the performance of the funds. They are now entering our fund three with a 3x already, he pointed out.

Marovac also explained how the fund had moved quickly to support its wallet last year when the pandemic hit: the first thing we did when the pandemic hit was to go through the wallet and sort it, by ensuring that every business is funded at least until the end of December 2021. Then we said that we want to invest in businesses that are, on the one hand, resistant to COVID, in the short and medium term, and , on the other hand, companies that will benefit from this digital transformation since COVID has accelerated things that were already happening.

He cites the example of UiPath and software automation – the most valuable company ever to come out of Europe: Digital Payments: No one wants to touch cash anymore. And also just different forms of FinTech for digital inclusion. Remitly is probably our key example there, doing remittances for people to send money home to emerging markets.

Granted, with this new $ 350 million fund, his clear DN Capital is set to operate for the remainder of 2021 and the next few years of startup growth in Europe.