Iowa Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Play Store





State claims rules give it an unfair advantage

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including the Iowas, on Wednesday filed an antitrust complaint targeting Google’s app store, adding to the tech giant’s regulatory concerns. Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit. He claims that Google has a monopoly in the market for distributing apps for the Android operating system, which it owns and develops and is used by most of the world’s smartphones. The lawsuit claims that Google favors its Play Store over other app stores also available on Android devices and argues that developers have “no reasonable choice” but to distribute their apps through the store. Millions of consumers rely on the Google Play Store to discover and download frequently used apps on their smart devices, a statement from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who joined the lawsuit, said. Through the use of restrictive contracts and agreements, Google has used this dependence to thwart competition and create a monopoly in app distribution, Miller said. Additionally, Google has knowingly passed on above-average fees to customers, often costing consumers hundreds or even thousands of dollars that they would not have spent without Google’s dominant position in the market. App developers have publicly criticized Google’s rules for participating in its Play Store, which is featured in a lawsuit brought against the company by Fortnite maker Epic Games. For years, the internet giant has charged a 30% commission for selling apps and in-app purchases on the Play Store. Faced with mounting pressure, it fell to 15% in early July, but only on the first million dollars generated by an app developer. State attorneys general argue commission is “extravagant” and say it is not the result of a competitive market, but rather a market where Google has maintained unfair advantages through a mix of technological barriers and special contracts. They say that due to this “exclusionary conduct,” even other tech giants have been unable to build a competitive Android app store. States are asking the judge to ban some of the company’s long-criticized practices, including its use of contracts that require device makers to give the Play Store a premium location and its requirements that app developers use Google payment services. Google should be required to stop “imposing unnecessary technological barriers or inaccurate warnings in the user experience of sideloading Android apps for apps that meet reasonable industry safety standards,” the lawsuit demands. . Unlike Apple, Google allows other companies to sell apps on the Android operating system. But in most countries, the official Play Store is the primary place to get apps, and Google has asked device makers to preload the Play Store on phones, which competitors believe is unfair. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company argued that its Play Store is helping developers and consumers. Wilson White, senior director of government affairs and public policy at Google, told a Senate bench antitrust subcommittee in April that developers have alternatives beyond the Play Store and the fees it charges are consistent with others. Rod Boshart of The Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegazette.com/state-government/iowa-joins-antitrust-lawsuit-against-google-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos