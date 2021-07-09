Mercell: public offering on the Oslo Stock Exchange





Mercell – the Nordic market leader in digital public tenders – is now propelled from the Euronext Growth trading platform to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE)

is well positioned to achieve its strategic growth ambitions of more than doubling its annual recurring revenues in existing markets over the next five years by Mercell vision is to become the platform for tendering and procurement Europe OSLO, July 9, 2021 : Mercell Holding AS [MRCEL] announces today that it will become a publicly traded company on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE). Mercell was admitted to the Euronext Growth trading platform in Oslo on exactly the same date in 2020 and is now successfully upgraded. The CEO of Mercell , M. Terje wibe , comments : “Uplister the Mercell Listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange is an important step that builds on the positive momentum generated by the tremendous growth path over the past two years: we have established a unique position in the market. We have become one of the largest B2B SaaS companies in the Nordic region and have established a strong footprint in Continental Europe. “ He adds : “Today Mercell serves approximately 30,000 customers. We believe there is still high value to capture in our existing markets and we see the potential to more than double ARR in these markets over the next five years. “ Over the past two years, Mercell completed 12 acquisitions and has a total annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately 750 million NOK , corresponding to a seven-fold increase in turnover over the same period. Mercell is today the digital market leader for public procurement in the Nordic countries. At the heart of by Mercell business is based on a highly scalable SaaS business model and the digitization of procurement processes. The company started its growth journey in Europe with the acquisition of Negometrix in the Netherlands in February, and also gained a foothold in the United States. Chairman of the Board, Mr. Joar welde comments : “This is a proud moment for the board of directors as a college. It is also a proud moment for Viking Venture in particular, as we have been a primary investor in Mercell since 2018. In addition to increasing by Mercell visibility on the market, the Board anticipates this rise on the stock market to improve the liquidity of the Mercell stocks, broaden the institutional shareholder base and ultimately increase long-term value for multiple stakeholders. For more information : Terje wibe , CEO [email protected] +47 90 83 79 98 Fredrik Eeg, CFO [email protected] +47 90 83 33 78 Joar Welde, President [email protected] +47 98 20 69 30 About Mercell Holding : Mercell is a leading platform for online public tenders, which has recently entered the purchasing market. We serve approximately 30,000 customers in 13 European markets and the United States. Mercell’s single marketplace simplifies the bidding and procurement process and allows buyers to easily and securely find relevant suppliers for their daily bidding and purchasing needs. We also ensure that suppliers find relevant business opportunities as well as tools for suppliers to digitally receive and manage purchases from public and private buyers. Mercell provides services to public and private buyers and our goal is to become the leading Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for tendering and online shopping in Europe. https://news.cision.com/mercell-holding/r/mercell-uplisted-to-the-oslo-stock-exchange,c3382260 (c) Decision 2021. All rights reserved., source Press Releases – English

