Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















The main winners and losers of the indices today: On the sector front, the metals and real estate indices rose by 2% each, while the automotive, IT, energy and banking indices finished in the red. The BSE mid and small cap indices rose 0.4 to 0.6 percent.

Winners and losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 9


New trends

End of US military mission in Afghanistan on August 31: President Joe Biden



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi423.75-0.70-0.16
Indiabulls Hsg269.457.802.98
ntpc117.800.350.3
Nhpc26.10-0.05-0.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting