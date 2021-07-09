UPDATE 1-Japan’s TSE Says About 30% of Main Board Shares Break New Rules





(Add details, background) TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) – The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday that about 30% of shares listed in its main section did not meet new criteria that are expected to take effect in the rebranded prime market in April. The TSE foresees the biggest reorganization of the Japanese stock markets in years with more stringent listing criteria to allow companies to strengthen their governance and increase their profitability. Failed companies can apply to stay in the first section of Japan, which is renamed the main market, for an unspecified transition period by submitting improvement plans by December, before the TSE makes a final decision in January. Many companies will be able to stay thanks to the transition period. But the main market has higher disclosure standards, which means higher costs, so holding onto the main market might have more of a downside for some companies, said Shingo Ide, chief equities strategist at NLI Research. Institute. The new directive requires mainstream companies to have a free float market capitalization of over 10 billion yen ($ 90 million) and a free float of at least 35%. They will also need to adopt a stricter governance code in areas such as disclosure and board diversity. The TSE did not name the companies, but analysts said they would likely be mostly so-called small-cap companies with limited liquidity that would represent less than 10% of total market capitalization. The TSEs Topix index, which includes the set of nearly 2,200 companies listed on the main board, will also exclude stocks with a tradable market capitalization of less than 10 billion yen by 2025. (Report by Hideyuki Sano and Makiko Yamazaki; edited by Ritsuko Ando and Alexandre Smith)

