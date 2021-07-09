Didi, BioNTech, Carnival: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Here’s what was looking before Friday’s opening. Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, indicating that the broad market index will rebound slightly to the opening bell after its worst one-day decline since June 18.

Nasdaq heavy tech futures were down slightly, down 0.2%.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%. The blue chip gauge ended Thursday down nearly 1.1% for the week. Read our full market overview here. What is coming The Baker Hughes oil rig tally is expected to be released at 1 p.m. ET. Market movers to watch out for Chinese technology companies listed in the United States have rebounded in pre-market trading after falling for several days following a Beijing survey of data practices. Rideshare company Didi Global grew 3.8%, online grocer Pinduoduo also rose 3.5%, and video-sharing platform Bilibili rose 4.4%.

Carver Bancorp rose 37% pre-market, a day after an astonishing rise, when shares in one of the country’s largest African-American-operated banks more than doubled.

Pfizer and BioNTech have said they will seek regulatory approval to distribute a Covid-19 booster vaccine. They are also developing an updated version of the shot designed to better protect against the Delta variant. Pfizer shares are up 0.5% pre-market and BioNTech up 3.8%.

Jeans brand Levi Strauss rose 4.3% after posting after-hours profits on Thursday. The company raised its annual outlook above analysts’ forecasts and also increased its dividend.

Stamps.com, an e-commerce shipping company, has climbed more than 60% after agreeing to be bought out by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $ 6.6 billion.

Tobacco maker Philip Morris has made a $ 1.2 billion offer for Vectura Group, a UK developer of inhaled drugs. Vecturas shares are up more than 13% in London trading.

Far Peak, a specialist acquisition company, rose 3.5% pre-market after Bullish, a company planning to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the two would merge.

Cruise lines are multiplying. Royal Caribbean Group is up almost 2% and Carnival added 2.1%. Looks like some investors bought lower after both stocks lost around 8% for the week at the Thursday close. Market facts The Dow Jones Transportation Average slipped 3.3% on Thursday, the biggest daily decline in more than eight months.

On that day in 1999, the S&P 500 Index closed above 1400 for the first time, less than four months after crossing 1300. The index had doubled in less than three years. Card of the day A rally in junk bonds pushed yields to record highs around 4.54%, according to data from the ICE Bank of America, while consumer prices rose 5% in May from last year. ‘last year. This is the first time that junk bond yields have fallen below the rate of inflation, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Must read since you went to bed Write to [email protected]

