Business
Chicken Tyson recall extends to approximately 9 million pounds of frozen meat
Tyson Foods is recall of an additional 500,000 pounds of chicken fearing that the meat could be contaminated with listeria, bringing the total to around 9 million pounds, according to a press release Thursday of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said approximately 8,955,296 pounds of Tyson chicken products are currently under recall.
The massive recall comes after three people fell ill while eating the chicken, one of whom died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) opened an investigation with state authorities, which triggered the recall.
Recalled chicken products include shredded chicken breast, fajita chicken breast strips, pulled chicken breast and chicken wing sections, and oven roasted diced chicken breast.
You can see the full list of Tyson recalled products here.
The recalled products bearing the EST number. P-7089, were sold at several big box retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Publish, HEB, and Target.
The ready-to-eat chicken that was said to have been contaminated was shipped to schools, hospitals, restaurants, nursing homes, retailers and Department of Defense sites.
FSIS said the chicken products were sold to schools commercially and did not fall under the USDA school meals program.
Listeria can cause a serious type of food poisoning called listeriosis which may cause fever, confusion, diarrhea, muscle pain, seizures and loss of balance. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.
It can be fatal in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
