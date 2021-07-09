Tobacco maker Philip Morris signs deal with UK inhaler group Vectura





One of the world’s largest tobacco groups, Philip Morris International, has struck a billion dollar deal to buy a UK developer of inhalers, the next step in what the owner of the Marlboro cigarette brand has stated to be his plan to become a health and wellness business. The New York-listed group on Friday offered 150 pence in cash to Vectura, a pharmaceutical group whose technology allows more drugs to be inhaled, crushing a takeover the British company had agreed with the US private equity group. Carlyle in May. Faced with a definitive decline in cigarette sales in Western markets, the big tobacco companies are rushing to develop alternative products. PMI’s flagship initiative is IQOS, a cigarette-like device that heats tobacco instead of burning it. They represented 30 percent of the group’s sales in the first quarter. PMI has said it is focusing on administering respiratory medication as part of its plan to generate at least $ 1 billion (840 million) in annual revenue by 2025 from what it calls the Beyond Nicotine products. They assessed the area of ​​respiratory medication administration, said Jonathan Fell, fund manager at Ash Park Capital. They were probably ready to strike. Shares of Vectura, whose clients include GlaxoSmithKline and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, jumped more than 13% to 154p. The move from PMI, which has a market cap of $ 153 billion, comes just a week after the group agreed to pay $ 820 million for a Danish manufacturer of medical gum as part of the multinationals’ tobacco control strategy . Long term future But the tobacco industry’s efforts to safeguard its long-term future have not gone smoothly. PMI planned two years ago to merge with another New York-listed tobacco company, Altria, which manufactures Marlboro in the United States, in a $ 200 billion deal that would have reshaped the industry. The merger was designed in part to give the two companies greater firepower to venture into smokeless devices, as manufacturers compete to provide smokers with less harmful means of delivering nicotine. The deal was canceled, however, after a regulatory crackdown on e-cigarettes in the United States that damaged the fortunes of Juul Labs, the vaping company in which Altria had taken a stake. PMI said on Friday that the decision to buy Vectura was part of its natural evolution towards a larger health and wellness business. Based in the town of Chippenham in Wiltshire, Vectura generated sales of 191 million last year, up 7% from 2019. It is one of the few companies to manufacture devices that offer a range of complex inhaled therapies. The cash offer compares to the 136 pence per share that Ventura had agreed with Carlyle. A shareholders ‘meeting scheduled for Monday to approve the private equity firms’ offer has been adjourned. We’re surprised Philip Morris made an improved offer, analysts at US brokerage firm Stifel noted, although they saw the logic. Given his strategic interest in Vectura, it’s hard to see a competing or augmented bid from Carlyle. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare companies have become one of the main targets of the private equity industry, with their relative resilience to economic turmoil and the potential they have to benefit from demographic changes such as an aging population. . Last year, Carlyle brought in Simon Dingemans, former CFO of GlaxoSmithKline, in his efforts to oversee UK buyouts and healthcare deals across Europe. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

