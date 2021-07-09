Video: Jim Cramer on the Delta variant, Pfizer, Boeing, Biden





After Thursday’s drop, stocks opened higher on Friday with the Dow Jones up 191.75 points, the Nasdaq up 15.96 points and the S&P 500 up 18.41 points. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks, Senior Analyst at Action Alerts PLUS, discussed the market risk of the Delta Variant, President Biden’s Big Tech Executive Order, Pfizer (PFE) – Get a report, Boeing (BA) – Get a report and much more. Watch the full video interview live at 10:00 a.m.ET: Do markets have a price in the Delta variant? Mary Daly, the chairman of the Federal Reserve of San Francisco, told the Financial Time that the delta variant of the coronavirus and low vaccination rates in some parts of the world pose a threat to the global economic recovery. “I think one of the biggest risks to our global growth going forward is that we prematurely declare victory over Covid,” Daly told the Financial Time. Cramer attributed much of Thursday’s market liquidation to the delta variant in CNBC’s Thursday episode Crazy money. “America has one of the best immunization programs in the world and we are still struck by the delta variant of COVID. Imagine how bad the situation is in the rest of the world and you will understand why investors are selling,” Scott Rutt wrote in his Crazy Money Recap. Earlier Thursday on TheStreet Live, Cramer spoke of the continued market threat of COVID, referring to the psychological impact of the spectator ban from the upcoming Olympics on sellers. Olympic organizers banned spectators from the upcoming Games on Thursday after Japan declared a state of emergency to combat the continued spread of COVID-19. “Look at futures between 4 and 5 a.m. [Thursday], the market looked ugly but not that ugly, ”Cramer said. Amid looming fears of the Delta variant, Pfizer said it would seek emergency U.S. clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. “As real-world data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health shows, the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing both infections and symptomatic illnesses declined six months after vaccination, although the effectiveness in preventing prevention of serious illness remains high, ”Pfizer said in a statement. In a joint statement Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people currently do not need a booster, although more studies are ongoing and the situation can evolve. “We are ready for booster doses if and when science shows they are needed,” the FDA and CDC said. Hear what Jim Cramer says only to members of his Action Alerts PLUS Investment Club in The daily recap for Friday.

