Stock Exchanges Publish IBC Company Stock Trading Guidelines

Bombay: In an important move to bring transparency to the trading of shares of companies subject to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the BSE and National Stock Exchange have issued guidelines to protect the rights of investors. The exchanges said the lack of timely disclosure creates information asymmetry and confusion in the market. Therefore, the exchanges have taken steps to resolve the disclosure issues.

The directives come after the massive loss of money suffered by investors in shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL). The stock had risen dramatically through manipulative trades, during the NCLT resolution process, before being delisted in June. In the March quarter, retail investors held 42.19%, compared to 21.55% in March 2019 and 38.67% in March 2020.

Mint reported on June 18 that a retail investor section of DHFL was planning to take the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decision to allow the delisting of mortgage lender shares as part of its plan to go to the Supreme Court. resolution. Mint said, in their plea, investors should accuse NCLT and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of failing to properly notify them of the impending delisting, which is part of the resolution plan approved by the Piramal groups in the framework of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

In the recent past, we have encountered cases where the approved resolution plan provides for the delisting of the company or the delisting / cancellation / extinction of existing shares without any payment / consideration to existing shareholders. However, it is observed that there is a considerable delay between the issuance of the oral order by NCLT and the final written order by NCLT. Companies generally retain information and do not make any timely disclosure to exchanges until they receive a written copy of the order. At this point, the information may be available to a small group of people and may create information asymmetry and confusion in the market, “BSE and NSE said in their statement.

Among the multitude of measures, the exchanges will publish a detailed guidance note for CIRP companies and the resolution professional (RP) on compliance and disclosure requirements in accordance with Sebi LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements). ), 2015, which will be uploaded to the stock exchange. website, an email will be sent to all companies under CIRP to inform them of the guidance note.

The guidance note provides that the RP must comply with the Sebi LODR regulation and, in compliance, must disclose the fact of the approval of the resolution plan on whether or not the order is spoken on an immediate basis and at the 30 minutes later. In addition, the PR will be required to inform via the exchange platform of any impact on existing holders / investors of listed securities, on areas such as listing status, holding value of existing holders , delisting / canceling / extinguishing existing shares shares / preference shares / bonds, etc. without any payment to these holders, if any.

In addition, the guidance note states that companies and the PR are required to maintain the confidentiality of the resolution plan until the details are not submitted on the exchange platform.

As soon as the company is admitted to the resolution process, the exchanges will identify and tag the security in such a way that members and market participants will easily know that the security is currently subject to an IBC proceeding. The list of securities will also be available on the exchanges website.

Exchanges will continue to provide an alert at the time of order entry informing market participants that the script is being CIRP. Since this alert will be available from the day of admission to the CIRP until the day of the company suspension / exit from the CIRP procedure in accordance with the NCLT order, market participants must clearly know the status of the company. the company and exercise the necessary due diligence. will negotiate the title, “the statement said.

The release also said that if the company’s resolution process leads to delisting, the company’s trading will be immediately suspended. “In cases where the resolution plan provides that the value of listed securities is considered zero and that the company must be delisted or when the entire share capital is reduced, canceled or extinguished without any payment to existing shareholders, the exchanges in coordination with each other, based on the intimation of the company’s oral order and PR confirming the aforementioned provision of the resolution plan, will immediately suspend the activities of the company, ”he added.

The exchanges will regularly monitor all companies’ compliance with the CIRP from a disclosure perspective, and any observed non-compliance will be reported to Sebi for further action.

