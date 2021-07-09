Tesla’s Chinese figures are difficult to understand. What Wall Street is looking for.

Text size





Tesla’s Chinese delivery figures are difficult for investors to understand. have they grown? How do they compare to expectations? Those of other car manufacturers? It’s a guessing game of course, even if it’s sophisticated.

The latest figures, released on Thursday, looked to be good enough for investors, especially when they could have been shaken by a market dragged down by broader uncertainty. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) opened near its low at around $ 620 a share, but rallied to close around 1.3%, at $ 652.81. the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average



both rebounded from lows, but closed down 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Today, Wall Street seems for the most part to agree with investors: Tesla has done what it had to do, but not much more.

Thus, investors and analysts knot the numbers. But what are they looking for? Figuring out the reaction to delivery numbers takes some chemistry, or at least some guessing.

First, growth is still needed, maybe even more so, when Tesla is the world’s most valuable automaker and is trading for around 100 times the estimated profits in 2022.

Tesla produced and sold around 92,000 vehicles at its Chinese plant in the second quarter, up from around 79,000 in the first quarter. But the electric vehicle pioneer has also sold fewer vehicles in China, choosing to export more than around 31,000, compared to around 10,000.

Absolute numbers are important, but all stocks must beat the wrong expectations to move. This quarter, for example, expectations rose in early July after other Chinese electric vehicle makers, such as



NIO



(NIO), posted strong delivery results.

Tesla has apparently met these changing expectations. Gary Black, a former analyst and professional fund manager, publishes much of his Tesla research on



Twitter



(TWTR) for its 80,000 subscribers and more. In a tweet on Thursday, he called China’s numbers strong.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also agreed with the results, although he wasn’t as bullish as Black.

China’s data was roughly in line with Street’s expectations and appears to be on a stronger trajectory towards [the second half of 2021], Ives said Barrons. Headwinds from China are not disappearing and competition is intensifying in this key region and must improve in the coming quarters to bring the Rue back to a half-full glass of Tesla.

Tesla Bulls don’t like to hear it, but the competition is real. The Chinese electric vehicle market grew about 166% year over year and Tesla lost market share. The company’s market share fell about 6% in the second quarter, compared to the second quarter of the 2020s, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson wrote in a report released Thursday.

Tesla delivered around 63,500 vehicles to China in the second quarter and exported the rest. Unlike some Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, Tesla sells cars all over the world.

Tesla, until now, has been able to sell what it makes, never having to cut production when demand drops like traditional automakers do. Each Tesla plant can manufacture around 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles per year once production is fully ramped up. The Shanghai plant is on track to operate at this rate by the end of the year. Tesla’s flagship plant in California has roughly the same production capacity as Shanghai. Two more, in Texas and Berlin, are expected to start by the end of the year.

We can guess where all these cars end up.

Ives and Johnson both think of the wheels Tesla puts on the roads in China. But men couldn’t feel Tesla actions more differently. Ives’ rates share Buy and have a price target of $ 1,000. Johnson is valuing Sell shares and has a target price of $ 67. Black no longer works for a broker, but owns stocks.

Many Tesla data points, including Chinese shipments, have been good enough to keep the stock price between around $ 600 and $ 700 per share. They haven’t been good enough to send stocks outside their recent range.

Since the start of the year, Tesla shares are down around 7%. Stocks are still up around 134% over the past 12 months.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]