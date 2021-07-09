Why shares of LexinFintech Holdings, Lufax Holding and 360 DigiTech all fell today





What happened Stocks of several Chinese fintech companies were hit Thursday following recent announcements that the Chinese government is considering stepping up its surveillance of Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges. Consumer credit company shares LexinFintech Holdings Ltd-ADR (NASDAQ: LX) fell 12.7%, while shares of the personal financial services platform Lufax Holding Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LU) fell more than 16%. In addition, the shares of 360 DigiTech Inc(NASDAQ: QFIN), a digital platform that helps other financial institutions connect with their customers, fell almost 21.5%. So what When Chinese companies are listed on American stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange, American investors can purchase shares of them using American certificates of deposit (ADR). This year, many Chinese companies have been volatile and at times have seen their stocks skyrocket, making them increasingly popular with US investors. In particular, Chinese financial technology companies are attractive due to the huge opportunities offered by the Chinese people and economy. But recently, CNBC reported that the Chinese State Council is planning to change the rules of the “overseas listing system for domestic companies,” which could prove detrimental to future Chinese initial public offerings and ADR listings. current. US investors will need to weigh the risks of owning ADRs at a time when tensions between Beijing and Washington remain high while all global investors will need to balance the lure of China’s large addressable market with the possibility that officials may reshape. the company’s outlook to race a pen via the imposition of regulatory restrictions, ”wrote BCA Research’s Peter Berezin in a memo. The carpooling applicationDiDi Global Inc-ADR(NYSE: DIDI) got a taste of it when it went public on June 30, raising $ 4.4 billion, only to see its shares fall 20% on Tuesday after Chinese authorities announced that due to cybersecurity risks, they would remove the app from app stores in China. Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass on CNN used a veiled curse to describe the move, which he saw as being directly directed against the United States. Shares of 360 DigiTech also appear to be plunging after Seeking Alpha reported that people on Chinese social media said the company’s 360 IOU app, one of the company’s staples, had been taken down. app stores. Now what While it is clear that ADR stocks are popular among investors and have potential, other geopolitical forces are currently at work which makes these actions much more unpredictable. Chinese regulators can act quickly and decisively – they recently flaunted this by cracking down on cryptocurrency mining in the country. “You must be able to understand the political and national security dynamics that go into an investment, an agreement, your engagement with a Chinese company, your investment with the Chinese company, your interest in doing cross-border business”, Dewardric McNeal, Managing Director of Longview Global, recently told CNBC. “It’s not neat and neat and just the numbers.” I agree. Whenever the government and regulators of any country get involved, it complicates investments as there are a lot of unknowns that can happen quickly or take years. Therefore, these ADR investments are not for the suspicious and will continue to be volatile. You really need to understand the US-China relationship and the consequences of what could happen before you invest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

