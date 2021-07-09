Everything you need to know about Richard Branson going to space this weekend





Branson’s Brief Ride has been in the works for more than two decades. He founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 with the aim of creating a winged spacecraft capable of taking up to eight people, including two pilots and six passengers, on rocket-propelled flights that reach more than 80 kilometers above the sea. Earth, which the US government considers the boundary marking outer space.

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, as the space plane is known, has completed more than 20 test flights, three of which have reached the edge of space and turned five Virgin Galactic employees into pin-carrying astronauts . But Branson’s flight will make him the first billionaire founder of a space company to travel through space in a vehicle he helped finance.

this morning. Grammy-nominated singer Khalid will also launch a new song on the landing site following Branson's planned return, Rolling Stone reported. The Branson flight will take off in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, weather permitting. Virgin Galactic to release livestream hosted by actor Stephane Colbert , a spokesperson confirmed to CNN

Here’s everything you need to know before the big event. Who go? Branson takes three colleagues with him. They include Beth Moses, who holds the title of Chief Astronaut Instructor at Virgin Galactic and will be responsible for training all future clients of the company. She has already flown in space on VSS Unity, during a test flight in 2019. Moses, an aerospace engineer, will not only be there. She will make sure her fellow travelers stay safe and that Virgin Galactic collects all the data she needs because this flight will, in the end, always be a test flight.

Colin Bennett, who is the company’s senior operations engineer. Bennett will help assess the overall experience and ensure cabin equipment is in good condition.

Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research at Virgin Galactic. Bandla will be on board for science. Virgin Galactic frequently flies experiments to use the microgravity environment, and on that flight, Bandla will manage a University of Florida research project that involves the manipulation of “portable fixation tubes,” according to the company. Virgin Galactic says Branson’s job will be to use his “observations of his flight training and space flight experience to improve the travel of all future astronaut customers,” according to the company. What’s going to happen ? When most people think of spaceflight, they think of an astronaut circling the earth, floating in space, for at least a few days. That’s not what Branson will do on VSS Unity, which is the only operational SpaceShipTwo spaceplane that Virgin Galactic has in its arsenal, though the company is building more. VSS Unity’s flight path is a wild trip, in general. Rather than take off vertically from a launch pad like most rockets, the spacecraft takes off from a runway near the Virgin Galactic “spaceport” in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday morning. (The ancient city of Hot Springs, New Mexico, changed its name to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico , as part of a 1950s publicity stunt for a radio show and the name has stuck ever since). VSS Unity will be mounted on a massive mothership, called WhiteKnightTwo, which looks like two sleek jets strapped to the tips of their wings. The mothership takes approximately 45 minutes to navigate and slowly climb with VSS Unity to approximately 50,000 feet. Then, when the pilots give the green light, SpaceShipTwo falls between WhiteKnightTwo’s two fuselages and ignites its rocket motor, diving straight up and roaring beyond the speed of sound. VSS Unity is a suborbital space plane, which means it won’t reach enough speed to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity. Instead, it will explode at over three times the speed of sound, around 2,300 miles per hour at over 50 miles above the ground. At the top of the flight path, Branson and his fellow travelers will briefly experience weightlessness. It’s like an extended version of the weightlessness you feel when you reach the top of a roller coaster hill, just before gravity brings your cart or, in Branson’s case, your space plane – back down. to the ground. After about a minute, the engine shuts down, leaving the spacecraft and passengers suspended in microgravity as SpaceShipTwo rolls onto its stomach and gives passengers a sweeping view of the Earth below and the ink-black void above. . To wrap up the trip, SpaceShipTwo uses what’s called a feathering system to elevate its wings, mimicking the shape of a badminton shuttlecock to reorient the vehicle as it begins to fall back to Earth. It then lowers its wings as it descends to a runway landing. A group of journalists will be allowed to attend the launch. CNN Business will post live updates and broadcast live TV coverage here. How is this different from what SpaceX and Blue Origin are doing? Bezos’ Blue Origin took a much different approach for its suborbital space tourism rocket. The company’s New Shepard vehicle is a capsule and rocket system that shoots vertically from a launch pad, sending passengers on a screaming 11-minute flight to over 60 miles high before the capsule deploys parachutes to gently bring them down. But when the companies begin commercial operations, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic will be direct competitors. They are both looking for the demographic of the ultra-rich thrill-seekers willing to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars to experience a supersonic punch and a few minutes of weightlessness. Elon Musk the other, other The space billionaire is running a much different operation than the one Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic will be presenting this month. First of all, SpaceX is building orbital rockets. Orbital rockets need to generate enough power to reach at least 17,000 miles per hour, or what’s known as orbital speed, essentially giving a spacecraft enough energy to keep spinning around Earth instead. than being immediately dragged down by gravity. This is how SpaceX is able to put satellites into orbit or transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Although Branson’s other company, Virgin Orbit, has put a rocket into orbit and Bezos’ Blue Origin plans to eventually get there with a rocket called New Glenn, neither company has made headlines or headlines. waves in the space sector like SpaceX. Is it risky? Space travel is historically fraught with dangers. While the risks aren’t necessarily astronomical for Branson’s escape into suborbital space, as Virgin Galactic has spent most of the past two decades switching its space planes to test flights. Yet any time a human gets attached to a rocket there are risks and Branson has seemingly decided that, for him, it is worth it. “You have to remember that Virgin Galactic has people on every space flight… The fact that I’m ready to fly with these people shows confidence,” Branson told Rachel Crane of CNN Business. “I think the least the founder of the company can do is go out there and fly with his people.”

