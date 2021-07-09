Business
These remote cryptocurrency jobs pay over $ 100,000
Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity among young investors who are turning to the digital payment method in an attempt to build wealth outside of traditional financial systems.
The industry is growing, with companies like Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, now to approximately 56 million verified users and over 1,700 employees. Coinbase became the first cryptocurrency company to list its shares on the U.S. Stock Exchange in April.
And despite a tight labor market, partly driven by the pandemic, blockchain has overtaken LinkedIn’s most requested technical skills for 2020.
Recent vacancies compiled by Flexible jobs, a site for people interested in flexible remote working, found that companies hiring in cryptocurrency seek a wide range of skills with specialist knowledge or experience in technical areas such as software, content technical, development, data analysis or product development.
Combined with salary data from Wage scale, a compensation platform, FlexJobs has compiled a list of cryptocurrency jobs currently listed on their site.
Here are some of the current job postings in the field in a variety of skill sets and positions that pay over $ 100,000.
- Chief of Staff, President and Chief Operating Officer: about $ 144,000 per year
- Director of Talent Management: about $ 142,000 per year
- Director, Mergers and Acquisitions Integration: about $ 133,000 per year
- Chief Ethereum Strategist: about $ 126,000 per year
- Senior software engineer: about $ 119,000 per year
- Corporate legal advisor: about $ 113,000 per year
- Quantitative researcher: about $ 108,000 per year
- Senior Backend Developer: about $ 106,000 per year
Some less technical requirements are common in high-level positions with large-scale teams: team management, organizational development, cross-functional relationship building, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities, explains FlexJobs.Career Development Manager and Coach Brie Reynolds.
“We’ve seen a wide range of positions in the cryptocurrency industry offer remote jobs,” Reynolds told CNBC Make It. “These positions can range from a global compensation and benefits manager to a customer support analyst to influencer marketing positions. “
