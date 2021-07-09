Elizabeth Warren questions SEC’s ability to regulate crypto exchanges





U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote this week to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler asking if the SEC has enough authority to properly regulate cryptocurrency exchanges. Warren, who was recently appointed chairman of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Economic Policy, is an active advocate for consumer rights. His letter said the current situation could not last: “As the cryptocurrency markets continue to grow and develop, the lack of regulation to provide basic protections to investors is not sustainable.” She raised a number of questions that go to the heart of the challenges of policing this sprawling industry. The SEC has until July 28 to respond. Start your journey to financial success with a bang Get free access to the selected products we use to help us meet our financial goals. These fully verified choices could be the solution to help you boost your credit score, invest more profitably, build an emergency fund, and more. By submitting your email address, you consent to our sending you money advice as well as products and services which we believe may be of interest to you. You can unsubscribe anytime. Please read our privacy statement and terms and conditions. Elizabeth Warren’s Crypto Concerns Warren’s high-profile letter highlighted several concerns about the industry. She asked if the SEC had enough authority to close existing loopholes in regulations that it said “leave investors and consumers vulnerable to the dangers of this highly opaque and volatile market.” Here are some of its specific concerns: Increased use of cryptocurrency exchanges. Warren points out that the trading volume on the popular Coinbase exchange has increased tenfold from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. She is concerned that crypto exchanges do not have the same regulatory protections as stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange. .

Warren points out that the trading volume on the popular Coinbase exchange has increased tenfold from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. She is concerned that crypto exchanges do not have the same regulatory protections as stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange. . Risk of market manipulation. Warren cites a study that showed that 95% of Bitcoin trades on the popular data site CoinMarketCap were inaccurate. The concern is that the exchanges simulate high volumes in order to achieve better rankings.

Warren cites a study that showed that 95% of Bitcoin trades on the popular data site CoinMarketCap were inaccurate. The concern is that the exchanges simulate high volumes in order to achieve better rankings. The way exchanges hold crypto assets. Warren says the way cryptocurrency exchanges hold client assets wouldn’t be allowed on a traditional stock exchange. This paves the way for exchanges to use clients’ assets without telling them what they are doing.

Warren says the way cryptocurrency exchanges hold client assets wouldn’t be allowed on a traditional stock exchange. This paves the way for exchanges to use clients’ assets without telling them what they are doing. Cryptocurrency scams. Finally, Warren refers to the amount of money lost in various crypto scams. She says nearly 7,000 people lost a total of $ 80 million between October 2020 and March 2021. She also says that an additional $ 83.4 million was lost in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) scams between January and April of this year. DeFi is an umbrella term for various applications that replace traditional financial services. “The damage to consumers from this under-regulated market is real and continues to proliferate in the absence of effective SEC regulations,” she said. The challenges of regulating cryptocurrencies Several different agencies are currently involved in US cryptocurrency regulation, including the SEC. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also plays an important role since many cryptocurrencies are classified as commodities and not as securities. And then there’s the IRS and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, both of which have recently embarked on the regulation of crypto. Part of the reason so many agencies are involved is that it’s hard to define the nature of cryptocurrencies – and different cryptocurrencies behave in different ways. For example, Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency that hopes to make digital payments faster and cheaper. In contrast, Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are programmable ecosystems where people can build apps that solve a multitude of problems. Some cryptocurrencies have more in common with securities and others have more in common with currencies. Another problem is the decentralized and international nature of cryptocurrencies. Decentralization removes the need for central agencies like banks and governments. This makes it easy for cryptocurrency exchanges to operate internationally, and some actively operate outside of national jurisdictions. Will Congress get involved? Warren’s letter to Gensler asks if Congress needs to act to protect consumers. We may already know the answer since it echoes Gensler’s words from earlier this year. He said in May that he had asked Congress to consider the issue of greater investor protection on crypto exchanges. And a recent report from Goldman Sachs argued that there’s a good chance Congress will set up a new agency dedicated to cryptocurrency oversight. In the coming months, we’ll also see the results of a Federal Reserve consultation that seeks to spark a broad conversation about a digital dollar and cryptocurrency. More regulation is inevitable. It remains to be seen what form this will take. This could boost consumer confidence in an emerging market or stifle growth and push cryptocurrency businesses overseas.

