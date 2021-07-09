TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange TORONTO, July 9, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021. TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared to 13 the previous month and 24 in june 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange-traded funds, two cleantech companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products and services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total funding raised in June 2021 increased by 59% compared to the previous month and by 23% compared to june 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared to 52 the previous month and 57 in june 2020. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/fr/440 TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared to 11 the previous month and five in june 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two cleantech companies, three mining companies, a consumer products and services company, a life sciences company, and a utilities and pipeline company. Total funding raised in June 2021 increased 23% from the previous month and 81% from june 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared to 116 the previous month and 164 in june 2020. TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for June 2021 can be viewed on www.tmx.com. Toronto Stock Exchange June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Listed issuers 1,709 1,692 1,614 New listed issuers 25 13 24 IPO 17 ten 19 TSX Venture Graduates 4 1 1 Listed issues 2 365 2 354 2 267 IPO funding raised $ 1,568,649,390 $ 1,462,245,989 $ 96,282,096 Secondary funding raised $ 2,274,687,419 $ 755,348,094 $ 3,159,603,330 Additional funding raised $ 172,876,564 $ 306,881,116 $ 0 Total funding raised $ 4,016,213,373 $ 2,524,475,199 $ 3,255,885,426 Total number of financings 58 52 57 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 3,988,385,475,117 3 911 420 732 114 $ $ 2,926,976,636,623 Statistics since the beginning of the year The story continues 2021 2020 % change New listed issuers 127 91 +39.6 IPO 95 79 +20.3 TSX Venture Graduates 19 7 +171.4 IPO funding raised $ 7,170,057,455 $ 3,373,191,667 +112.6 Secondary funding raised $ 18,076,433,148 $ 10,789,998,175 +67.5 Additional funding raised $ 3,089,000,247 $ 913,865,068 +238.0 Total funding raised $ 28,335,490,850 $ 15,077,054,910 +87.9 Total number of financings 374 272 +37.5 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 3,988,385,475,117 $ 2,926,976,636,623 +36.3 TSX Venture Exchange ** June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Listed issuers 1,892 1,880 1919 New listed issuers 21 11 5 IPO 14 8 3 TSX graduates 4 1 1 Listed issues 1 994 1 983 2,001 IPO funding raised $ 20,055,100 $ 6,655,000 $ 1,075,000 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 253,801,512 $ 235,246,536 $ 99,747,189 Additional funding raised $ 758,213,481 $ 597,826,318 $ 469,028,140 Total funding raised $ 1,032,070,093 $ 839,727,854 $ 569,850,329 Total number of financings 158 116 164 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 101,070,642,734 $ 100,228,113,238 $ 50,659,689,368 Statistics since the beginning of the year 2021 2020 % Switch New listed issuers 71 25 +184 IPO 44 17 +158.8 TSX graduates 19 7 +171.4 IPO funding raised $ 151,549,918 $ 56,480,390 +168.3 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 2,032,661,367 $ 574,791,068 +253.6 Additional funding raised $ 4,174,839,992 $ 1,523,882,042 +174.0 Total funding raised $ 6,359,051,277 $ 2,155,153,500 +195.1 Total number of financings 959 715 +34.1 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 101,070,642,734 $ 50,659,689,368 +99.5 ** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings) (1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information contained in this press release is

provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information contained in this press release in any transaction,

for business or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility or

responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release. TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course June 2021: Toronto Stock Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Anaergia Inc. ANRG Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund RATE Blackline Safety Corp. BLN BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund lies Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. BAMR Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM ETF Evolution of dynamic active energy DXET Field Trip Health Ltd. FTRP Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimizer Active ETF FBGO Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF FCII Franklin ClearBridge Active Sustainable International Growth ETF FCSI Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF HYDRAULIC Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF HLIT Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF CHPS & CHPS.U Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB Médexus Pharma inc. MDP MediaValet Inc. MVP Nano One Materials Corp. NANO Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ANIMALS PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund PTO.UN Softchoice Corporation SFTC Stack Capital Group Inc, STCK Dividend Fund for Sustainable Agriculture and Welfare AGR.UN VerticalScope Holdings Inc. OUTSIDE Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE.U TSX Venture Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Aardvark Capital Corp. ACCA.P IX Corp. capital increase AUIX.P Badger Capital Corp. YVR.P Brachium2 Capital Corp. BRCB.P Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. CC Column Capital Corp. CPC.P ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ECCT.P ECC Ventures 4 Corp. ECCF.P Fairchild Gold Corp. FAIR General Assembly Holdings Limited Georgia 2 gravity Capital Corp. GII.P Just Energy Group Inc. I Kovo Healthtech Corporation MARCH Magen Ventures I Inc. MAGN.P Meed Growth Corp. MEED.P Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. NXH Rex Resources Corp. CLEAN Rise Capital Corp. RSE.P Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. SSX.P Tier One Silver Inc. TSLV Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc. YEAH.P About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX. SOURCE TMX Group inc. Cision Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/09/c4135.html

