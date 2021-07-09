Connect with us

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared to 13 the previous month and 24 in june 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange-traded funds, two cleantech companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products and services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total funding raised in June 2021 increased by 59% compared to the previous month and by 23% compared to june 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared to 52 the previous month and 57 in june 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/fr/440

TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared to 11 the previous month and five in june 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two cleantech companies, three mining companies, a consumer products and services company, a life sciences company, and a utilities and pipeline company. Total funding raised in June 2021 increased 23% from the previous month and 81% from june 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared to 116 the previous month and 164 in june 2020.

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for June 2021 can be viewed on www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2021

May 2021

june 2020

Listed issuers

1,709

1,692

1,614

New listed issuers

25

13

24

IPO

17

ten

19

TSX Venture Graduates

4

1

1

Listed issues

2 365

2 354

2 267

IPO funding raised

$ 1,568,649,390

$ 1,462,245,989

$ 96,282,096

Secondary funding raised

$ 2,274,687,419

$ 755,348,094

$ 3,159,603,330

Additional funding raised

$ 172,876,564

$ 306,881,116

$ 0

Total funding raised

$ 4,016,213,373

$ 2,524,475,199

$ 3,255,885,426

Total number of financings

58

52

57

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 3,988,385,475,117

3 911 420 732 114 $

$ 2,926,976,636,623

Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021

2020

% change

New listed issuers

127

91

+39.6

IPO

95

79

+20.3

TSX Venture Graduates

19

7

+171.4

IPO funding raised

$ 7,170,057,455

$ 3,373,191,667

+112.6

Secondary funding raised

$ 18,076,433,148

$ 10,789,998,175

+67.5

Additional funding raised

$ 3,089,000,247

$ 913,865,068

+238.0

Total funding raised

$ 28,335,490,850

$ 15,077,054,910

+87.9

Total number of financings

374

272

+37.5

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 3,988,385,475,117

$ 2,926,976,636,623

+36.3

TSX Venture Exchange **

June 2021

May 2021

june 2020

Listed issuers

1,892

1,880

1919

New listed issuers

21

11

5

IPO

14

8

3

TSX graduates

4

1

1

Listed issues

1 994

1 983

2,001

IPO funding raised

$ 20,055,100

$ 6,655,000

$ 1,075,000

Secondary funding raised (1)

$ 253,801,512

$ 235,246,536

$ 99,747,189

Additional funding raised

$ 758,213,481

$ 597,826,318

$ 469,028,140

Total funding raised

$ 1,032,070,093

$ 839,727,854

$ 569,850,329

Total number of financings

158

116

164

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 101,070,642,734

$ 100,228,113,238

$ 50,659,689,368

Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021

2020

% Switch

New listed issuers

71

25

+184

IPO

44

17

+158.8

TSX graduates

19

7

+171.4

IPO funding raised

$ 151,549,918

$ 56,480,390

+168.3

Secondary funding raised (1)

$ 2,032,661,367

$ 574,791,068

+253.6

Additional funding raised

$ 4,174,839,992

$ 1,523,882,042

+174.0

Total funding raised

$ 6,359,051,277

$ 2,155,153,500

+195.1

Total number of financings

959

715

+34.1

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 101,070,642,734

$ 50,659,689,368

+99.5

** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings)

(1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary

TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information contained in this press release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information contained in this press release in any transaction,
for business or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility or
responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course June 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer name

Company symbol

Anaergia Inc.

ANRG

Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund

RATE

Blackline Safety Corp.

BLN

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund

lies

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.

BAMR

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

ETF Evolution of dynamic active energy

DXET

Field Trip Health Ltd.

FTRP

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimizer Active ETF

FBGO

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII

Franklin ClearBridge Active Sustainable International Growth ETF

FCSI

Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF

HYDRAULIC

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

HLIT

Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF

CHPS & CHPS.U

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

Médexus Pharma inc.

MDP

MediaValet Inc.

MVP

Nano One Materials Corp.

NANO

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

ANIMALS

PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund

PTO.UN

Softchoice Corporation

SFTC

Stack Capital Group Inc,

STCK

Dividend Fund for Sustainable Agriculture and Welfare

AGR.UN

VerticalScope Holdings Inc.

OUTSIDE

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

VWE.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer name

Company symbol

Aardvark Capital Corp.

ACCA.P

IX Corp. capital increase

AUIX.P

Badger Capital Corp.

YVR.P

Brachium2 Capital Corp.

BRCB.P

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

CC

Column Capital Corp.

CPC.P

ECC Ventures 3 Corp.

ECCT.P

ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

ECCF.P

Fairchild Gold Corp.

FAIR

General Assembly Holdings Limited

Georgia

2 gravity Capital Corp.

GII.P

Just Energy Group Inc.

I

Kovo Healthtech Corporation

MARCH

Magen Ventures I Inc.

MAGN.P

Meed Growth Corp.

MEED.P

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

NXH

Rex Resources Corp.

CLEAN

Rise Capital Corp.

RSE.P

Sleeping Giant Capital Corp.

SSX.P

Tier One Silver Inc.

TSLV

Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc.

YEAH.P

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX.

