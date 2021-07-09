Connect with us

The weekend reads: Can you find a nice place for your retirement for $ 250,000?

As part of her Where Should I Retire series, Silvia Ascarelli helps a couple looking to buy a home for $ 250,000 or less in a community that has access to cultural events, great restaurants as well as great bikes. and hiking. It’s a tall order, but here are three possible locations.

For your own retirement location search, try the MarketWatchs retirement locator tool, which now includes data for over 3,000 US counties.

Financing early retirement

Choosing a destination is one thing, what if you paid for it? Alessandra Malito helps a couple who seem to have prepared well for retirement, but need to get their expected income and expenses under control.

Fund managers are pushing for bitcoin ETFs. Could this be a bearish sign for cryptocurrencies?

MarketWatch photo illustration / iStockphoto

Many asset managers have applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission to establish exchange-traded funds that hold BTCUSD bitcoins,
+ 2.01%.
Some contrarian investors might expect an even higher level of enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies to be a sign of a market peak and a likely crash. Mark Hulbert looks back on the history of the market to arrive at a result that could appease bitcoin fans.

A great results season is about to begin

Joy Wiltermuth explains why the second quarter earnings season, which begins next week, should be a peak for rising corporate profits.

The Case for a Long Bull Market for Equities

There are always warnings in the financial media about an impending stock market crash. But Michael Brush presents a case for another five good years for stocks.

What is really going on with the delta variant?

Reports have been mixed as to whether the current batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. PFE,
+ 0.88%
and others protect against the delta variant of the virus. Jaimy Lee takes a closer look at the data and what the scientists are saying about it.

Houston, we’ve got a new tech city

Jon Swartz talks about the wave of tech companies moving to Houston, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE,
+1.89%.

What to know about two IPOs

Zevia, which makes drinks from clean ingredients and free from sugar or artificial sweeteners, has filed for listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol will be ZVIA. Tonya Garcia shares five things you need to know about the business if you are considering an investment.

Dole PLC is also considering listing its shares on the NYSE. Here’s what potential investors need to know about this business.

Oil is rising

Oil prices hit their highest level this week since 2014. William Watts explains how disagreements among OPEC members have affected the energy market and what could happen to us.

Spain wants you

The Four Seasons Hotel Madrid opened at the height of the pandemic in September.

MarketWatch / Barbara Kollmeyer

Barbara Kollmeyer lives in Madrid and documents a tourist destination that comes to life.

