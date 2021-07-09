Gas prices could climb 20 cents in the coming weeks | WIVT





Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) Industry experts say soaring gas prices will rise further in the coming weeks. According to AAA, the national average price of gas has risen 40% since the start of the year, from $ 2.25 on January 1 to $ 3.14 on Thursday morning. In large part, this is due to the relaxation of pandemic restrictions and the greater number of Americans traveling. Things to do: Weekend activities and events in the Columbus area July 8-11

There is a huge pent-up demand for travel, which is great. [Weve] must revive this economy, said AAA spokesman Bill Purpura. Purpura explained that demand continues to rise, global business and weather are also affecting prices. By the end of August, we can expect another 10 to 20 cent peak. They definitely skyrocketed, rising, rising, rising, Zack Alexander observed of gasoline prices as he filled his tank at a gas station in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday. Kyle Parnell added: If it was $ 4 a gallon, it might slow me down. I would probably stay home. Mount Carmel hospitals require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Over the weekend, negotiations broke down between OPEC’s oil-producing countries. Some predict that the fallout could push crude oil prices to a 7-year high. What they do is going to be important. It’s going to impact crude oil prices and ultimately it comes down to the consumer at the pump, Purpura said. In the domestic supply of the United States, hurricanes and tropical storms also pose a seasonal threat to production along the Gulf of Mexico. Purpura explained, This is where a lot of these refineries exist. And when hurricanes pass through these coastal communities, those gas lines shut down for safety reasons. In order to lessen the toll on your pocket this summer, AAA offers the following tips: Combine races to limit your driving time

Shop for the best gas prices in your community

Lighten the load on your vehicle

Monitor your driving habits; accelerating quickly burns more gas Americans are expected to pay a national average of $ 3.25 at the pump by the end of August. Traditionally, prices decrease in late summer and early fall when children return to school and families travel less.

