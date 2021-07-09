Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated cruise lines to purchase travel insurance





Carnival Cruise Line followed Royal Caribbean’s lead by adding a travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated cruisers departing from Florida. “In keeping with the practices of other companies which are also restarting operations, and in the best interest of our customers who are not vaccinated, this is an important cover to have if they encounter a medical situation during their cruise.” Carnival said in a provided statement. by spokesperson Vance Gulliksen. The new requirement will be in effect for cruises departing from Florida on July 31. The requirement is waived for children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated in the United States. All unvaccinated guests must provide proof of their travel insurance policy which covers at least $ 10,000 per person in medical expenses and $ 30,000 per person for emergency medical evacuations and without exclusions for COVID-19, the cruise line said on its website. The policy must name the unvaccinated passenger as the owner or beneficiary and may be purchased with a travel insurance company of the passenger’s choice or through Carnival Vacation Protection. Royal Caribbean International said last month it requires passengers aged 12 and over who choose not to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to purchase travel insurance if they are departing from Florida. “The insurance should cover medical, travel and other expenses related to COVID-19 if they are positive on board,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement provided by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro. Outside of Florida, Royal Caribbean requires all passengers eligible for the COVID vaccine to show proof of vaccination. But in Florida, requiring proof of vaccine putscompanies, including cruise lines, at odds with state law. Travel insurance requirement applies to crossings departing Florida from August 1 through December 31 and all bookings after June 28. Proof of travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers must be presented at check-in.

